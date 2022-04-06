ARCHIVES: Concerns raised in 1982 after cattle corpses found in dump

In 1982 the body of a Hereford heifer was found left in the Eagle Creek dump, leading to concerns of the public health hazards such practices posed. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)

40 YEARS AGO (1982): Concerns were raised in the South Cariboo following the discovery of several dead cows in public dumps during calving season. Local ranchers had dumped the bodies in public landfills, specifically the Eagle Creek dump where a dead Hereford heifer was discovered. Doug McIntosh, of the Waste Management Branch in Williams Lake, said that as landfills like Eagles Creek were not regularly covered, the corpses were a health hazard. He added ranchers should bury the dead animals on their own property under at least a foot of dirt or gravel.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Canim Lake Band hosted treaty talks between the federal government, the provincial government and the Cariboo Tribal Council. CTC Treaty Director Sarah Cousins said progress was made on several fronts, specifically in recognizing that the people of the Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw would have ownership and control over treaty lands and consultation on development across their traditional territory. However, talks ran into roadblocks when it came to the areas of fish, water and governance.

10YEARS AGO (2012): About 24 participants turned out in 100 Mile House for Rick Hansen’s 25th anniversary relay. They joined 600 other communities across Canada participating in the recreation of Hansen’s Man In Motion cross country journey. A medal specially designed by the Royal Canadian Mint was worn by each participant as they ran through 108 Mile Ranch and 100 Mile House. During the celebrations, members of the Rick Hansen Team took to the stage to talk about the importance of the tour and its legacy.

