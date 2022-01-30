ARCHIVES: Clinton Emporium burned to the ground in 2004

36 YEARS AGO (1986): The Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship considered moving the 108 Garden to Richmond to become a part of Fantasy Garden World’s new Bible World. The garden was built in the 1970s to depict the life of Jesus Christ and received 3,000 to 4,000 visitors a year, operating at a net loss for the CCLF. Pastor Lyle Johnson said in Richmond the garden could be visited by 400,000 people a year. The church elders and administration approved the move but were awaiting the decision of the congregation to finalize it.

27 YEARS AGO (1995): Despite warm weather, the organizers of the 17th annual Cariboo Marathon were confident the event would still go ahead. Chief of Race Laura Rezansoff said the race could be shortened if conditions deteriorated but added they had plenty of snow up on the 99 Mile course. Rezansoff was anticipating 750 skiers to come to the new high elevation course that started at Keene Road with a 10 km trek to a 20km loop participants would circle twice. More than $5,000 worth of prizes were expected to be given out at the 100 Mile House Community Hall after the race.

18 YEARS AGO (2004): The Clinton Emporium was reduced to rubble after an early morning fire burned the antique store to the ground. Despite the loss of his antique gas pump, furniture, his tools for refurbishing products and the building itself, owner Jim Wood resolved to reopen by February. Wood said when he watched the store burn it was “pretty sickening, pretty devastating” and he didn’t want to sit around and fret about what he’d lost. As the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire, Highway 97 was closed for two hours.

9 YEARS AGO (2013): School District 27 trustees made the decision to close both Buffalo Lake Elementary School and 100 Mile House Junior Secondary. Despite the objections of some parents to the closures, SD27 was facing budget shortages after the Ministry of Education reduced funding by $800,000. The board also floated the idea of making all South Cariboo elementary schools K-8 and Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School 9-12. SD27 chair Will Van Osch said they made their “very difficult” decision due to declining enrolment numbers and dwindling budgets.

100 Mile House