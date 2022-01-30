Clinton Volunteer Firefighters and members of the public survey the remains of the Clinton Emporium after it burned to the ground on Jan. 22 2004. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)

Clinton Volunteer Firefighters and members of the public survey the remains of the Clinton Emporium after it burned to the ground on Jan. 22 2004. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)

ARCHIVES: Clinton Emporium burned to the ground in 2004

From the Archives of the Free Press

36 YEARS AGO (1986): The Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship considered moving the 108 Garden to Richmond to become a part of Fantasy Garden World’s new Bible World. The garden was built in the 1970s to depict the life of Jesus Christ and received 3,000 to 4,000 visitors a year, operating at a net loss for the CCLF. Pastor Lyle Johnson said in Richmond the garden could be visited by 400,000 people a year. The church elders and administration approved the move but were awaiting the decision of the congregation to finalize it.

27 YEARS AGO (1995): Despite warm weather, the organizers of the 17th annual Cariboo Marathon were confident the event would still go ahead. Chief of Race Laura Rezansoff said the race could be shortened if conditions deteriorated but added they had plenty of snow up on the 99 Mile course. Rezansoff was anticipating 750 skiers to come to the new high elevation course that started at Keene Road with a 10 km trek to a 20km loop participants would circle twice. More than $5,000 worth of prizes were expected to be given out at the 100 Mile House Community Hall after the race.

18 YEARS AGO (2004): The Clinton Emporium was reduced to rubble after an early morning fire burned the antique store to the ground. Despite the loss of his antique gas pump, furniture, his tools for refurbishing products and the building itself, owner Jim Wood resolved to reopen by February. Wood said when he watched the store burn it was “pretty sickening, pretty devastating” and he didn’t want to sit around and fret about what he’d lost. As the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire, Highway 97 was closed for two hours.

9 YEARS AGO (2013): School District 27 trustees made the decision to close both Buffalo Lake Elementary School and 100 Mile House Junior Secondary. Despite the objections of some parents to the closures, SD27 was facing budget shortages after the Ministry of Education reduced funding by $800,000. The board also floated the idea of making all South Cariboo elementary schools K-8 and Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School 9-12. SD27 chair Will Van Osch said they made their “very difficult” decision due to declining enrolment numbers and dwindling budgets.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Stories in the ring and out: former boxer writes memoir

Just Posted

Clinton Volunteer Firefighters and members of the public survey the remains of the Clinton Emporium after it burned to the ground on Jan. 22 2004. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)
ARCHIVES: Clinton Emporium burned to the ground in 2004

Taiwanese-Canadain comedian Ed Hill is coming to 100 Mile House next month for one night of comedy at the South Cariboo Theatre. (Brandon Hart photo)
Comedian explores fears, triumphs in his sets

A mask-wearing tree at the Vernon Health Unit's COVID-19 testing centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy turned out for a Slow Roll protest and demonstration Saturday along Highway 97. Roughly 200 people lined the highway waving Canadian flags and carrying signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates while 100 trucks and cars through town, honking their horns the entire way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hundreds support Freedom Convoy in 100 Mile