ARCHIVES: Birch Avenue scene of western shootout in 1983

40 YEARS AGO (1983): Four men were gunned down on the streets of 100 Mile House in front of the entire town. Sheriff Will Cane and his blushing bride Amy faced the Miller Gang in a smoky gunfight on Birch Avenue outside the Royal Bank of Canada. The gunfight was a promo for the upcoming Great Cariboo Western Dance, a fundraiser for the Great Cariboo Ride in August. The evening’s dance went on to be a sell-out with hundreds of 100 Mile House residents attending in Wild West apparel.

30 YEARS AGO (1993): A fully loaded 9-mm handgun was found in the possession of a student at 100 Mile Junior Secondary School. Staff Sgt. Cliff Lindsay said the 15-year-old youth and his mother, who had recently moved to the Sheridan Lake area, confirmed the restricted weapon had been intentionally brought to school. “He thought to protect himself in case someone gave him a hard time,” Lindsay said. The boy had bought the gun in the Mission area. The RCMP was considering whether or not to bring charges.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Neil Dickens, the former director of finance for the 100 Mile House District General Hospital was sentenced to three years in jail. Dickens was convicted for taking more than $150,000 from the hospital between March 1995 and April 2001. However, Dickens was not required to pay back the money he stole. Interior Health Authority Thompson Cariboo Business director Mike Wolfram said the IHA was considering retrieving the money by using insurance.

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Greyhound Canada received the official nod to cut its Prince George-Vancouver Route, reducing the number of routes running through 100 Mile House from three to two. The Passenger Transporation Board approved the cut along with 14 other Greyhound routes running across B.C. Greyhound claimed it lost $14.1 million on its scheduled BC passenger operations in 2012 and blamed the loss partially on the provincially funded North Health Connections bus service.

