ARCHIVES: BC Hydro workers donate time to local club

44YEARS AGO (1978): Heavy snow on power lines and trees created havoc for B.C. Hydro crews who were kept busy over the weekend as snow combined with high winds caused power outages around the 100 Mile area including Green Lake, Mahood Lake, Lac La Hache, Timothy Lake and an extended outage in the north 108 area. 16.2cm of unusually heavy wet snow fell on the 100 Mile House area starting in Lac La Hache before thinning out at 70 Mile where they only got four cm. Snow-laden trees brushing across lines or being blown into them were the cause of the outages.

33YEARS AGO (1989): The 100 Mile Snowmobile and Motocross club got power at their 99 Mile facility thanks to donated time by local B.C. Hydro employees. A crew of six, including manager Rod Haddad were out on Saturday stringing almost two km of power lines from the roadway to the facility at the top of the hill. Having power at the clubhouse will provide lights and hopefully deter vandalism. Hydro spokesperson Neil Manhard said the company donated the equipment. Women from the Hydro office served up lunch for the men striking the lines.

22 YEARS AGO (2000): Celina Rode and Kayla Thorne, both 11, were at the 100 Mile House A&W when Rode found a man’s wallet near the handicapped parking space outside. Inside the wallet was $945 in cash, credit cards and ID. The two girls went back into the restaurant and turned the wallet into the staff who were able to reunite the wallet with its owner. The man did not phone the girls to thank them for returning his wallet. A&W owner Jeff Kendy was so impressed with the girls returning the wallet intact that he presented them both with a certificate for a free lunch.

11 YEARS AGO (2011): 100 Mile House RCMP and members of the Cariboo Regional Enforcement Team executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on a residence on Watch Lake Road . They seized almost 900 marijuana plants in various stages of production as well as related equipment used in growing the plants. Charges of marijuana production and production for the purpose of trafficking were recommended to the Crown against the two adult residents of the property.

