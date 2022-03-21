ARCHIVES: Arson suspected in 1992 torching of the Spectator

Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue work to contain a blaze on Birch Avenue in 1992 that claimed Spectator Newspaper office building. The blaze took four hours to extinguish and was widely considered to be Arson. (100 Mile Free Press Historical Photo)

40 YEARS AGO (1982): Students at Speqmimc High School helped to feed the workers building Canim Lake Band’s new community hall. Pizza, soup, cookies, whole wheat bread, muffins chili and more were served up for lunch to the carpenters by the school foods’ teacher Peggy Flanery’s 24 students. Flanery, along with Una Hennebery, had been teaching at the school once a week since November. In addition to her lessons, Flanery encouraged the students to learn traditional ways of cooking and preparing meals from local elders, including Rose Daniels.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): There was little doubt that the fire that consumed the Spectator newspaper office was arson. The early Friday morning blaze burned for four hours but thanks to the efforts of 100 Mile Fire Rescue it was contained to only a single building on Birch Avenue.Eyewitness Ray East said he heard the sound of glass breaking shortly before 2 a.m. and came down to find the front window of the Spectator smashed and the fire well underway. The fire caused up to $1-million in damage and destroyed the Spectator, along with Pet Parlour, 100 Mile Shoes and the Outlaw. which were in the same building.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A Clearwater man was taken into RCMP custody after an eight-hour armed standoff at the Red Coach Inn. Guests were evacuated from their hotel rooms in the early morning after officers received a report from longtime Red Coach Inn employee John Wyn that a distraught armed man was threatening himself. In the end, the man was taken into custody and a sawn-off shotgun seized from his room. Wyn said he was impressed by how 100 Mile House RCMP negotiated with the man and ended the standoff peacefully.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A groundswell of community support and interest saved the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department. The 30-year-old service was in danger of shutting down after the number of firefighters had declined to seven active members at Hall 1 and five at Hall 2. When chief Bob Felker announced the potential closure at a well-attended public meeting, seven community members signed up on the spot and many more applications were accepted. Another 12 applications were accepted at a later open house and Felker said he was extremely happy with the amazing show of support by the community.

