Archives: Approximately 150 grade 4-7 students took part in the Jump Rope for Heart Skipping program

36 YEARS AGO (1987): Aside from students, the annual 100 Mile House spring clean-up did not attract many participants. Organizing committee member Beth McCarthy-Dicen said it was still “nice to see a few people out, and some went above and beyond their own little corner of the world.” At the end of the day, a drive around town showed piles of full garbage bags rounded up by the village crew. The hardest working were the students from the three schools who each cleaned up their own areas.

26 YEARS AGO (1997): Approximately 150 Grade 4-7 students took part in the Jump Rope for Heart Skipping program at 100 Mile Elementary School. Grade 4-6 students skipped in the gym while Grade 7 students skipped outside. Each student asked sponsors to support their 90 minutes of skipping with donations. Around $5,700 was raised in total to be donated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Parents supplied food and drink and kept track of the money coming in. Students thanked parents, sponsors and Mike Davidson who organized the event.

16 YEARS AGO (2007): A service remembering the sacrifices of 100 Mile Fire-Rescue had to be postponed as firefighters were on a callout. The service was to honour those who risk their lives to ensure the safety of the community. Although the service was postponed several people showed up and a minute of silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Sue Meyer was one of the people who attended. Her son, Chad, died March 29, 2004, fighting a fire in Clearwater. “He is a fallen firefighter,” said Sue. “He died in the line of duty.” Chad was only 23.

6 YEARS AGO (2017): On April 30 two trains had a head-on collision in the area of Taylor Lake Road in Lone Butte. The area where the collision took place could not be reached by vehicle so RCMP utilized ATVs and attended along with EHS and help from the Lone Butte Fire Department. Four occupants on the trains received minor injuries and were transported by a CN Rail truck designed to travel along the tracks to a waiting ambulance. There was no evidence of anything criminal in nature regarding the collision and the investigation was followed up on by CN Rail Police.

100 Mile House