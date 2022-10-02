ARCHIVES: Airport Appreciation Day was a huge success

44 YEARS AGO (1978): 344 people gave blood at the Red Cross Blood Donors clinic held in 100 Mile House on Sept. 19. Clinic committee chairman for the 100 Mile Hospital Auxiliary, Doreen Churchill said, “This has been the most successful clinic we have held.” Previously, the most blood collected in 100 Mile House was 313 pints. The Red Cross goal for this clinic was 300 pints. Within the first hour of the clinic 89 donors came to the hall she said. The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 Business Shield went to the Toronto-Dominion Bank and the Royal Bank of Commerce with the Hospital Auxilary Service Shield competition going to the RCMP Detachment and 100 Mile House Ministry of Highways office division.

33 YEARS AGO (1989): Teen Action, a small youth drop-in centre that opened in the spring, shut its doors according to spokesman Joe Rushton. “We just can’t get enough people to volunteer their efforts, he said. The vision of the Christian-based centre was to provide teens with a place they could call their own. The goal was to have youth involved in the operation of the center under an adult board of directors. Rushton said they had consulted with the government on what to do with the balance of the $4500 start-up grant. He said they would return it if necessary but hoped they would be allowed to donate the equipment to a worthwhile project.

22 YEARS AGO (2000): Cariboo-Chilcotin School District coaches met Oct. 2 over fears that inter-school extracurricular programs are being wiped out. The meeting was called after Chris Drouillard, athletic director at Peter Skene Ogden secondary school, was told by the district that funding would not be allocated for extracurricular activities and sports. Coaches and players have become worn out with fundraising and the loss of the funding would spell the death for high school sports programs at PSO and elsewhere in the district, said Drouillard.

11 YEARS AGO (2011): Airport Appreciation Day was a huge success with 51 planes dropping into the South CaribooRegional Airport in 108 Mile Ranch. A helicopter provided rides to the public while overhead one of the planes dropped candy for the children waiting below. One of the planes on display was made from a kit which pilot Ken Jacobson bought a few years before this event. He remembered the day the two big boxes arrived. The plane weighs 500 lbs and took 500 hours to complete. The kit cost $19,000 plus an additional $9000 for the engine.

