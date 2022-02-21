ARCHIVES: 2002 Great Outhouse Caper marred by suspected sabotage

40 YEARS AGO (1982): Business leaders in the community were beginning to talk about re-establishing the Chamber of Commerce. The original Chamber had originated in 1958, growing out of the 100 Mile Board of Trade, before withering in the mid-1970s due to low participation and community interest. At a chamber info meeting, Darwin Watt, a vice-president of the BC Chamber of Commerce, said a chamber would help the community develop a concerted voice and allow them to fund and organize events.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): Kim Wells prevented her parents’ Forest Grove home from being robbed in broad daylight. Wells was looking after the home while her parents were away and happened to be driving by on Hilltop Road when she spotted two teenagers hauling a wheelbarrow full of stolen items out of the house. When confronted, one of the teenage thieves bolted while the other simply casually walked away. Wells discovered they’d gained entry by breaking a window and had ransacked the bedroom.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Controversy swirled at the 2002 Great Outhouse Caper after suspected sabotage. When the nine entries prepared to race around the course, the 100 Mile House Snowmobile Club, that year’s host, discovered its antique wooden toilet seat had been stolen. After the race, president Roy Wheeldon said they wanted whoever had swiped the seat to return it, no questions asked. The Bridge Lake Bushwhackers ultimately won the race with their ‘Crap Duster’ outhouse/biplane combo.

10 YEARS AGO (2012): One year after it burned down, the owners of Clancys’ Restaurant sought to have it rise from the ashes. The new design included a community pub and convenience store to accompany the existing gas station and cardlock owned by Ian Kim. Clancys’ owners Angela Dulan and her husband Jim planned to make the restaurant elegant, classy and comfortable while honouring the 80-year traditions of a roadhouse/restaurant. The Dulans were confident they would be able to reopen by May.

100 Mile House