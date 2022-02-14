ARCHIVES: 200 parents attend meeting to save Bridge Lake Elementary in 2004

24 YEARS AGO (1998): Only five teams turned out for a snow-sculpting fundraiser for Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s weight room. Despite that, the teams still had fun with local artist Tom Godin taking first overall and in the public division for his sculpture of three feet called ‘Three Feet of Snow.’ The Free Press Team, which included Stone Bear Gallery sculptor Vance Theoret, picked up the award for the most complex sculpture with their rendition of a dragon.

18 YEARS AGO (2004): Close to 200 parents attended a meeting to help save the Bridge Lake Elementary School. PAC vice-president Catherine Cook said closing the school was akin to removing the community’s heart and would detract from the students’ health and fitness. Several alternatives were suggested, including starting an international student program, a four-day school week and cutting a position at the board office, which Cook calculated would save the district the same amount of money.

12 YEARS AGO (2010): The Canim Lake Band welcomed the arrival of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod and her $195,822 investment into their gymnasium. McLeod said the money would enhance the community’s health and overall wellness. The money was earmarked to add a fitness area, a children’s play area, reception and two washrooms to the band’s existing gym. Chief Mike Archie said band staff was dedicated to offering the community’s youth better opportunities for recreation.

6 YEARS AGO (2016): The 100 Mile House Wranglers were gearing up for the start of the playoffs. Trailing Kamloops by only one point for the top spot in the Doug Birks Division, they were set to have a post-season for the third year in a row. Coach Dale Hladun said he was happy with his team’s line-up but expected the final games of the season to be “play-offish.” The Kamloops Storm, Chase Heat and Sicamous Eagles were all playing hard as the season wrapped up and Hladun said every game mattered.

