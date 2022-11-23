ARCHIVES: 1991 Council refuses to foot bill for no smoking signs

57 YEARS AGO (1965): Success in establishing a training school for pilots in 100 Mile House hinged on getting two prospective students. Immediate past president Dave Oshanek said 38 people had expressed interest in taking the slightly more than $600 course but so far only eight had signed up. He said if they did not have 10 people sign up the project would have to be dropped. Students could fly three different types of aircraft: a Cessna 150, 172 and a Cherokee. Helen Harrison, who supervised a course here previously would be doing the instruction.

48 YEARS AGO (1974): The official opening of Peter Skene Ogden Senior Secondary School came a year and a half after the school opened for instruction and while the new addition was being built. A regional volleyball tournament was interrupted so the ceremony could take place in the gym. The school band played for the ceremony. Present at the ceremony was Mrs. Percy Ogden, a descendant of Peter Skene Ogden, the Hudson’s Bay Factor the school was named after. Associate Deputy Minister of Education Joe Phillipson was the principal speaker.

31 YEARS AGO (1991): Council refused to foot the bill for no smoking signs and proved unwilling to tighten up its public smoking bylaw after local doctor John Dale lobbied aldermen to enact a more restrictive anti-smoking bylaw. A letter from the hospital chief of staff said doctors unanimously supported a tougher bylaw as proposed by Dr. Dale. “There is absolutely no doubt that the risk of second-hand smoke is a real one about health in general and specifically cancer, cardiovascular system problems and lung problems.”

16 YEARS AGO (2006): School district 27 received recommendations designed to help the district cope with financial pressures brought about by the ongoing decline in enrolment in the future. 100 Mile House was a big part of the report which recommended 100 Mile Junior be closed and Peter Skene Ogden change to Grade 8 to 12. Wayne Leckie, superintendent of SD 27 said the report also recommended 100 Mile House Elementary be closed with students being moved to 100 Mile Junior while a new elementary school is built. The plan also suggested Buffalo Creek be closed with students being relocated to the new 100 Elementary when it reopens.

100 Mile House