ARCHIVES: 1981 lightning strike splits tree and fries chickens

42 YEARS AGO (1981): John Schick stood in the remains of what had been a 90-100 ft high Douglas Fir before it was shattered by a bolt of lightning back in 1981. The falling pieces of tree took out several feet of fence, smashed a small greenhouse to bits and ruined a fibreglass truck canopy. The lightning went to ground underneath the canopy, electrocuting Schick’s eight chickens. 100 Mile House realtor Donna Barnett had been showing the property next to his to a client at the time the bolt struck and narrowly missed being hit.

29 YEARS AGO (1994): Shaken 108 Mile residents were gleefully appreciative when the pothole war zone at the north entrance to the 108 was finally paved. Ministry of Highways project supervisor Pat McFarland reported that work had been progressing smoothly and as long as the weather held the job would be complete by Oct. 15. The following week he expected to see crews closer to town putting final touches on Highway 97 from Canim Lake Road north to where work began at the hills. Residential traffic between 100 Mile and the 108 created some lengthy delays but as he reminded motorists, it was nowhere as bad as the Okanagan.

16 YEARS AGO (2007): Tim Hortons offered those 50 and older a seat on a bus to take part in a day of gambling or shopping for $15. Oct. 15 was the day Creekside Senior’s Activity Centre got its day. The bus was scheduled to leave at 8 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. Creekside’s vice president Renatta Cargnelutti said people did not need to be a member to go on the bus. The local Tim Hortons franchise owner Steve McPhail put an invitation out to community groups every year. All money taken in was to be donated to the BC Children’s Hospital.

3 YEARS AGO (2020): Thanks to a grant from the CRD, the pathways around the Mountain Spruce Community Park at Mahood Lake and Burgess Road were widened and upgraded for low mobility access. A new outhouse was also installed. The Mountains Spruce Community Centre Society also hoped to install new benches for the trails. Users were strongly advised that the trails were not to be used by any motorized vehicles as this would make the surface unsafe for wheelchairs. Otherwise, people were invited to enjoy the park’s beauty, birds and wildlife.