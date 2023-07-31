ARCHIVES: 100 Mile resident looks for tandem bike partner

Lori Fry and Jim Vinson, both who are legally blind brought a tandem bike to the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide fundraising bike ride at the 108 Mile Heritage site and completed the 10-kilometre circuit. Fry was looking for some sighted pilots so she could get back into cycling. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)

40 YEARS AGO (1983): The Cariboo Regional District unanimously rejected an application from the 108 Chapel Society to rezone a portion of their Telqua Drive property to build a 30-unit seniors’ complex. A letter from Cariboo Medical health officer Dr. Dale Loewen said soil tests showed the property could not absorb the amount of sewage created by a 30-unit apartment building. There were several other reasons given by the 77 people present at the public hearing including the inability of the fire department to provide adequate fire protection.

30 YEARS AGO (1993): Garrett , 10, and Jack Hood, 7, of Buffalo Creek, set up a lemonade stand along Canim Lake Road. Linda Hood supplied the lemonade. The two boys raised $11.35 during their two days of sales which they donated to Vic Viniewski for the Canadian Cancer Fund bringing donations to about $13,000. Viniewski had started collecting for the fund after his logging career came to an end due to the loss of sight in one eye. He could often be seen anywhere between 93 Mile to Buffalo Creek pushing his cart and collecting cans and recyclables.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): RCMP gave drivers advance warning of an aggressive driving campaign back in July of 2003. Const. Diana Racine explained that aggressive drivers would be targeted by the local detachment from Aug. 1-10. Racine said aggressive drivers run red lights and stop signs, weave in and out of traffic, follow too closely and drive excessively over the speed limit, noting unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 39 per cent of fatal motor vehicle crashes in the province. In a previous campaign officers issued 104 speeding tickets and many more written warnings.

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Visually impaired 100 Mile House resident Lori Fry was looking for people to pilot her tandem bike so she could get back into cycling. She got a tandem bike as a loan from the British Columbia Blind Sports and Recreation Association in Vancouver. She hoped to find sighted partners to serve as leads on the bike to give her some practice. She’d had some interest but said unfortunately not everyone will work out as they need to be a certain height due to the seat being higher. If everything worked out Fry considered getting a bike of her own.



