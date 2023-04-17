ARCHIVES: 100 MIle House Wranglers win Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2016

28 YEARS AGO (1995): The carnival was returning to 100 Mile House despite a near catastrophe the summer before. In 1994 West Coast Amusement’s Sidewinder ride collapsed in 100 Mile House on July 8, injuring several of its riders. The Sidewinder was not among the rides returning to 100 Mile House a year later and Richard Patterson, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs’ spokesman, said the company had chosen not to rebuild it. West Coast’s owner, Wendy Hauser, said the failure was caused by basic “wear and tear” after 18 years of operation. Patterson assured the public that West Coast had passed “stringent” new tests and was fully licensed for the coming season.

21 YEARS AGO (2002): The man who had axed the 100 Mile House Provincial Court returned to the community to help get 100 Mile a circuit court. Attorney General Geoff Plant met with Cariboo South MLA Walt Cobb and Mayor Donna Barnett to discuss the issue, noting 100 Mile House was where these discussions were the furthest advanced. Unlike a regular court, a circuit court would be open only 10 days a month. Barnett said she and council had been working on getting a circuit court since Plant’s announcement the regular court would be closed.

14 YEARS AGO (2009): High school rugby was making a strong comeback in 100 Mile House. After years of dwindling numbers, coach John McCormack was ecstatic to have 32 boys and 13 girls sign up for the program. McCormack had his players divided into a junior and senior team, with the junior team heavy with Grade 8 players and supplemented with Grade 7 players from elementary schools. He said that this was encouraging because that meant they could develop young players to a very high level. The majority of the new players joined thanks to positive word of mouth, and were being mentored by the older players.

7 YEARS AGO (2016): The 100 Mile House Wranglers won the Cyclone Taylor Cup following a nail-biting victory over the Victoria Cougars on April 10. The Wranglers beat the Cougars 5-4 thanks to Ryan Friesen’s decisive goal and the team’s bang and bash, “grind their opponents down” attitude. Coach Dale Hladun said he wasn’t impressed by the officiating of the game but said his team was happy to do things the hard way. Hladun said his team had a few bumps and bruises but was looking forward to competing in the Keystone Cup in Regina, Saskatchewan on April 14. “It’s going to be a grind, but we can handle it. We’ve been doing it all year.”

