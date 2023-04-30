ARCHIVES: 100 Mile Elementary students work at raising funds for a camping trip

60 YEARS AGO (1963): Fire leveled the two-story lodge belonging to Silver Spur Ranch seven miles southeast of 83 Mile House. No one was at home when the fire started and neighbours George Leverington and George Gammie managed to get some of the larger pieces of furniture out of the house. A strongbox containing personal papers was saved but the contents were charred beyond salvage. The loss of the log building and nearby washhouse was estimated at $ 12,000 and was covered by insurance.

45 YEARS AGO (1978): A $90,000 renovation of the Red Coach Inn was expected to be completed by the end of the May long weekend. The new look was based on an Old English theme complete with leaded glass windows. Manager Terry Young said service would be limited during the remodeling. Seventy-five per cent of the renovation was expected to go to local contractors with Bezanson Construction out of Vancouver being the overall contractor. All installations were pre-fabbed in Vancouver and Red Coach staff and contractors removed the chimney and fireplace in advance.

30 YEARS AGO (1993): The first South Cariboo Farmers Market of the season was expected to be on May 7 in the Donex Pharmacy & Department Store parking lot. Market coordinator Rob Diether said the previous year they got as many as eight vendors at a time. “It was quite a successful endeavour.” Vendors paid a $5 fee which was used to pay for advertising and a business license. All goods had to be either homegrown or homemade. The first few markets were expected to have seed potatoes and bedding plants. As the summer progressed shoppers could expect to find birdhouses, herbs, flower honey and eggs.

15 YEARS AGO (2008): Grade Two and Three students for 100 Mile Elementary School were raising $3,000 for a camping trip to Lake of the Trees at the end of June. They raised about $950 at a hot dog and bake sale held at Save-On-Foods. Teacher and organizer Shawn Nelson said “I have taken a class out to Lake of the Trees for a camping trip before, it works very well and is a fun time. First-time campers away from their parents can be anxious, so going to a place within the proximity of 100 Mile House is an advantage for both students and parents.

