ARCHIVE: Prince George men arrested attempting robbery at Kokanee Bay Motel

40 YEARS AGO (1981): A trio of Prince George men proved to be as unsuccessful at robbery as they were at breaking and entering. Kokanee Bay Motel owner Rose Stenberg said she received a call from a neighbour at 1:15 a.m. who told her the three men were climbing in and out of the window of an unoccupied unit. Stenberg called the 100 Mile House RCMP who arrived at 1:30 a.m. in time to catch two of the young men attempting to rob an elderly guest. All three were arrested and charged with robbery and breaking and entering.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Imperial Oil was preparing to remove 800 truckloads of contaminated soil from the Red Coach Inn parking lot. The soil was contaminated by gasoline that had leaked out of the old Esso gas station, which was closed in 1989. The contamination had spread across the highway to as far away as 100 Mile Elementary School’s grounds. After a treatment attempt failed, the removal project was agreed upon despite the disruption it would cause to the 100 Mile House community.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): At Scotty’s 100 Mile House Mud Drags, 52 competitors tore up the 61-metre track. Dave Biddlecombe, the president of the North West Mud Racing Association, said the 100 Mile pit held up to its notorious reputation. Biddlecombe said the pit is known for its truck swallowing, gear breaking gumbo-like mud which caused a number of blow-ups and breakages during the event. In his opinion, it was the best mud drag held in 100 Mile House to date.

5 YEARS AGO (2016): 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in which a resident was using a camera-equipped drone to fly over one of his neighbour’s properties and allegedly look into his home. The property owner in question shot the drone with a firearm and destroyed it. The drone pilot then smashed through the property owner’s gate with his car and narrowly missed hitting the owner, who shot at the car as it fled. The drone pilot was arrested after crashing his car into a BC Hydro pole.

