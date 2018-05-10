Apple pies to be baked for garage sale

The 70 Mile and Area Community Fund Bursary is now available. A bursary of $300 is available for the continuing education or skills training of a resident of Watch Lake, Green Lake, Pressy Lake, 70 Mile House and surrounding areas. Consideration will also be given to those who can show a close connection to this area.

To apply, send a letter of 300 to 500 words and include your goals, educational plans, and your connection to the area. Include any volunteer work, extra-curricular activities, and community service. Send your application to The 70 Mile and Area Fund: c/o S. Wheeler; Box 29; 70 Mile House, B.C. V0K 2K0 or email at seventymilecommunityfund@outlook.com before May 31, 2018. This bursary can be used by any student, young or old for further education or skill training. Proof of registration will be required.

Bake and garage sale

Just a reminder that the Watch Lake/North Green Lake VFD Auxiliary’s (WLNGLVFDA) bake and garage sale will be held at the Sonny Johnson Memorial Fire Hall (Hall #2), 5771 Green Lake Rd North on Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be plenty of baked goods for sale as well as a variety of items from the garage sale. Breakfast sandwiches will be sold from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pop, water and coffee will be sold during the event. Hope to see you all there.

Garage sale items

Please remember the annual garage sale if you are doing your spring cleaning and are thinking about discarding any used items. Items should be in fairly good condition and when donating small electrical appliances, indicate whether they are in working condition or not. No large appliances will be accepted (stoves, fridges, washers or dryers) as these items are very difficult to sell and the fire department has to dispose of them if not bought. If you have any items to donate, please contact the writer or drop off the items on Friday, May 18 at Hall #2 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Apple pies

Once again, the WLNGLVFDA will be making apples pies on May 11 for the bake and garage sale on May 19. If you are interested in purchasing the pies prior to the day of the sale, contact the writer or Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 to reserve your pies.

Calendar

WLNGLVFD meets every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, etc, please contact: Fire Chief Andy Palaniak 778-686-8783, Deputy Chief Mark Bulman 250-456-2151 or Communication Officer Ron Thurston 250-456-7369.

Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch.