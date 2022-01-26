Another record year for Starry Nights campaign

Chris Nickless, president of the South Cariboo Health Foundation, and Brenda Devine are happy with another successful Starry Nights campaign. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

The community has come through once again for the Starry Nights Campaign, raising over $50,000 – more than enough to purchase the Lucas 3 Chest Compression System.

Brenda Devine, fundraising coordinator for the South Cariboo Health Foundation, said they have already ordered the device for the 100 Mile District General Hospital.

“I feel people really appreciate that we purchase hospital equipment that is really important,” Devine said. “I can’t remember a more important piece of equipment than this Lucas 3 compression system. Doctors I’ve talked to and staff I’ve talked to are so excited, it’s going to help them out a lot.”

The mobility of the chest compression device will allow it to be used by multiple departments, Devine said. Capable of 120 compressions a minute, the Lucas 3 will free up healthcare workers while resuscitating patients. It has long been a device on the hospital’s wish list.

Devine has no idea when the unit will arrive in 100 Mile House. Due to ongoing supply chain problems, they’re still awaiting the arrival of a blood analyzer ordered last year. She’s hopeful both items will arrive in the next few months.

She added she was pleased the Starry Nights campaign was another success. In the eight years since they first started it, Devine said it has unquestionably been the health foundation’s best fundraiser. Donations were still coming in this week.

“It’s an old hospital and we have fairly new additions but it’s all been because of people’s generosity that we’ve been able to expand and keep the hospital really up-to-date,” Devine said. “This equipment that has been purchased by the community is top-notch equipment. I think the community should be proud of themselves.”

Devine said Starry Nights will be raising money until the end of January. Whatever is left over after buying the compressor will go towards another piece of equipment the hospital needs. Hospital staff will outline their equipment wishlist at a foundation meeting in February.

“We don’t sit on the money, it’s all community money so we spend it as prudently as we can,” Devine said. “Money goes pretty fast with medical equipment.”

Chris Nickless, president of the South Cariboo Health Foundation said the board was “profoundly thankful” to the South Cariboo and beyond for making this year’s Starry Nights another record year for donations.

“Without your support, we could not keep our hospital complex so up to date with the best equipment available,” he said in a statement. “We would also like to thank our health care professionals for all they do for all of us, especially in these trying times.”

