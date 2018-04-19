Another BC Gaming Grant for Lone Butte

The Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA) is pleased to announce, they have received another BC Gaming Grant this year.

This grant provides the funds for the yearly free community events including the senior’s cabin fever luncheon, Easter, Lone Butte Rocks, Halloween, Christmas dinner with Santa, and now, in addition, a First Day celebration on New Year’s day.

One positive thing that resulted from the wildfire situation last summer, was because Lone Butte Rocks (LBR) had to be cancelled, LBHLCA treasurer Howie McMillan suggested a First Day celebration. It was held for the first time this year with horse and sleigh rides, bonfire and fireworks. As it was so well received and attended, additional funding was approved for next year, which is Lone Butte’s Centennial (100th) Anniversary.

Planning for this year’s LBR has just begun and LBR will be held on Saturday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The James Gang Band will be performing at the Community Hall and Mark Allen will be performing in Water Tower Park. If you would like to help with the planning, or volunteer to help, please come to an LBHLCA meeting, held on the second Tuesday, each month at 7 p.m. in the Lone Butte Community Hall.

The next Lone Butte craft fair / flea market will be held on Saturday, May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to rent a table, please call Carman at 250-862-2379.

Lone Butte Pot Luck Dinner, where members bring a favourite entree, salad or dessert is this Saturday, April 21, at the Community Hall with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

For additional information call Mary at 250-395-1994.