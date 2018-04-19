Another BC Gaming Grant for Lone Butte

Al Jones’ regular correspondence for the Lone Butte and Horse Lake area

The Lone Butte, Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA) is pleased to announce, they have received another BC Gaming Grant this year.

This grant provides the funds for the yearly free community events including the senior’s cabin fever luncheon, Easter, Lone Butte Rocks, Halloween, Christmas dinner with Santa, and now, in addition, a First Day celebration on New Year’s day.

One positive thing that resulted from the wildfire situation last summer, was because Lone Butte Rocks (LBR) had to be cancelled, LBHLCA treasurer Howie McMillan suggested a First Day celebration. It was held for the first time this year with horse and sleigh rides, bonfire and fireworks. As it was so well received and attended, additional funding was approved for next year, which is Lone Butte’s Centennial (100th) Anniversary.

Planning for this year’s LBR has just begun and LBR will be held on Saturday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The James Gang Band will be performing at the Community Hall and Mark Allen will be performing in Water Tower Park. If you would like to help with the planning, or volunteer to help, please come to an LBHLCA meeting, held on the second Tuesday, each month at 7 p.m. in the Lone Butte Community Hall.

The next Lone Butte craft fair / flea market will be held on Saturday, May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to rent a table, please call Carman at 250-862-2379.

Lone Butte Pot Luck Dinner, where members bring a favourite entree, salad or dessert is this Saturday, April 21, at the Community Hall with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

For additional information call Mary at 250-395-1994.

Previous story
Seniors Resource Directory a free advertising opportunity

Just Posted

A decrease in locally written letters to the editor is significant

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Slightly elevated levels of lead found in 100 Mile Elementary School

Parents advised to give students water bottles

Increase in property crime incl. stolen rifles, shotgun

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 86 complaints and calls for service… Continue reading

Seniors Resource Directory a free advertising opportunity

“We think [businesses] would like to be part of it”

500 Hectare burn planned 70 kilometres west of 100 Mile

Burn to take place on the eastern bank of the Fraser River

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Builder of Kinder Morgan reinforces concerns over project

B.C. heads to court over pipeline jurisdiction as builder says doubt warranted

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says she fears costs could be far higher than $19 billion

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Most Read