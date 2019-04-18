Annual Festival of the Arts wraps up with showcase evening

Emma and Grace Yang perform Colors of the Windsor by A. Menken at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Showcase and Awards Evening on April 13. Grace Yang was a recipient of the Baroque Junior Award. Emma Yang was a recipient of the Baroque Intermediate/ Senior Award.

The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Showcase and Awards evening on April 13 celebrated the hard work and dedication of more than 200 student performers.

For two weeks, students have been performing award-winning instrumental and piano compositions, songs, and poetry in front of adjudicators at Martin Exeter Hall, leading up to the showcase evening.

“It was a very good show from beginning to end,” said Ginny-Lou Alexander, the event’s spokesperson. “There was so much variety this year. One of my favourite performances of the evening was the Grade 3 and 4 students.

“One of the students just about had a meltdown and he worked through it. It was really something to see him overcome it.”

This year was the 43rd Festival of the Arts event. Alexander said this was one of the best turnouts for the showcase evening she has seen in recent years, resulting in a packed hall.

“The students did so well this year,” said Alexander. “It’s an amazing combination of a whole lot of work from a lot of people. The whole thing comes together at the showcase evening and it blows my mind how wonderful it turns out each year.”

Awards handed out this year are as follows:

Speech Awards:

Canadian Author – Avery Jonasson, Dramatic Monologue – Cate McArthur, Group Poetry – Kailey Glotze and Carly Munro, Humorous Poetry – Cate McArthur, Choral Speaking – 100 Mile Elementary School French Immersion Grade 2-3, Readers Theatre – Forest Grove Elementary Grades 3-4, Doug Macleod Memorial Readers Theatre – Mile 108 Elementary Drama Club, Narrative Poetry – Noaam Maduel, Lyric Poetry – Avery Jonasson, Story Reading – Cate McArthur and Noaam Maduel, Prose – Noaam Maduel, Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Junior Aggregate – Cate McArthur, Adjudicator’s Awards – Kaitlyn Piccolo, Outstanding Speech Arts Achievement- Cate McArthur.

Recommended for Provincial Festival:

Junior Speech Arts Competitor – Cate McArthur, Junior Speech Arts Merited Participants – Victoria McIntosh and Kaitlyn Piccolo.

Vocal Awards:

Classical Repertoire, Junior – Claire Kreschuk, Classical Repertoire, Intermediate – Baylee Shields, Sacred – Claire Kreschuk, Art Song Heather Sherry Memorial – Claire Kreschuk, Concert Recital – Baylee Shields, Musical Theatre, Junior – Melody Watkins, Musical Theatre, Intermediate Award – Baylee Shields, Folk Song, Olga Pugsley Memorial – Sophie Jensen, Popular Music Award – Emily Thain, Country Song Award – Baylee Shields, Vocal Ensemble Sakura Award – Claire Kreschuk and Emily Thain, 100 Mile Performing Arts Bursary – Sophie Jensen, Adjudicator’s Awards – Olivia Schaff, Emily Thain, Melody Watkins, Peter Skene Ogden Choir. Outstanding Vocal Achievement – Baylee Shields.

Recommended for Provincial Festival:

Junior Classical Voice – Claire Kreschuck and Sophie Jensen, Junior Musical Theatre – Melody Watkins and Emily Thain, Intermediate Musical Theatre – Baylee Shields, Choral Class 104 – Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

Piano Awards:

JS Bach Junior – Twila McIntosh, JS Bach Intermediate/ Senior – Noah Geerts, Baroque Junior – Grace Yang, Baroque Intermediate/ Senior – Emma Yang, Romantic Junior – Claire Kreschuk, Romantic Intermediate/ Senior – Maya Geerts, Classical Repertoire Junior – Alexa Ohlund, Classical Repertoire Intermediate/ Senior – Joelle Waldner Kuyek, Sonata – Maya Geerts and Noah Geerts, Canadian Composer – Isabelle Barrick and Emily Thain, Twentieth Century Junior – Claire Kreschuk and Galya Maduel, Twentieth Century Intermediate/ Senior – Julia Siclari and Emma Yang, Christian Music – Calliegh Parkins, Piano Ensemble – Amy Jordaan and Christine Jordaan, Logan Hendry, Lauren Keller and Sarah Robinson, Adjudicator’s Awards – Michah McLelland, Julia Siclari, Cecilya Yang, Outstanding Piano Achievement – Maya Geerts.

Music Composition Awards:

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary Award – Sam Sawatsky, Grace Sundman Award – Maya Geerts.

Instrumental Awards:

Beginner Solo 2 – Alisha Robinson, Junior Solo 2 – Allie Donnelly, Intermediate Solo 2 – Emma Donnelly, Ensemble – Allie Donnelly and Tamara Hatch, Charles Cawdell Memorial Band Award – Peter Skene Ogden School Senior Band, Adjudicator’s Award – Owen Hatch, Outstanding Instrumental Achievement – Emma Donnelly.

Recommended for Provincial Festival:

Junior A Strings Competitor – Emma Donnelly.

