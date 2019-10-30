Annual Famous 100 Mile House Lions Dinner and Auction set Nov. 2.

‘I think that’s part of our success rate - that we give right back to the community’

Lions Club President Val Clemont speaks to the audience during their annual auction on Nov. 3 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall last year. Chris Nickless photo.

The 100 Mile House Lions Club will be having their famous dinner and auction on Nov. 2 at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

“We just have a wonderful, wonderful evening,” said Val Clemont, president of the Lions Club. “BJ’s do the dinner for us every year and it’s always good, you know. Everybody is always very excited about it. Nobody goes hungry.”

The dinner will include chicken, lasagna and sides such as salad. Last year, the event sold out and Clemont is hoping for a similar turnout this year but said the community has taken a ‘big’ hit.

“If we don’t make the same numbers this year, we totally understand that. But so far, the donations have been just beautiful, absolutely unexpected and [we’re] just so grateful for what we have received.”

Some of the auction’s big ticketed items will include two Vancouver Canuck tickets for March 8., a $600 season pass for Mt. Timothy, a Milwaukee toolset, a mystery chest valued at $500 and a soapstone carving from a local artist.

“I mean, that’s 100 Mile and what makes us so incredible is that fact we still acknowledge hardship, as well as prosperity.”

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at Whimsey Gifts, LifeCycle Financial and from any 100 Mile Lions member. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 and the auction takes place an hour later. The door prize is $200 in chamber bucks.

All proceeds from the major fundraising event go back into the community.

“I think that’s part of our success rate – that we give right back to the community,” said Clemont. “Like I always tease and tell them – ‘I’m going to take your money now but I’m just actually going to be giving it back to you.’”

