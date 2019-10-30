Lions Club President Val Clemont speaks to the audience during their annual auction on Nov. 3 at the 100 Mile House Community Hall last year. Chris Nickless photo.

Annual Famous 100 Mile House Lions Dinner and Auction set Nov. 2.

‘I think that’s part of our success rate - that we give right back to the community’

The 100 Mile House Lions Club will be having their famous dinner and auction on Nov. 2 at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

“We just have a wonderful, wonderful evening,” said Val Clemont, president of the Lions Club. “BJ’s do the dinner for us every year and it’s always good, you know. Everybody is always very excited about it. Nobody goes hungry.”

The dinner will include chicken, lasagna and sides such as salad. Last year, the event sold out and Clemont is hoping for a similar turnout this year but said the community has taken a ‘big’ hit.

“If we don’t make the same numbers this year, we totally understand that. But so far, the donations have been just beautiful, absolutely unexpected and [we’re] just so grateful for what we have received.”

Some of the auction’s big ticketed items will include two Vancouver Canuck tickets for March 8., a $600 season pass for Mt. Timothy, a Milwaukee toolset, a mystery chest valued at $500 and a soapstone carving from a local artist.

Related: The 100 Mile Lions’ biggest fundraiser of the year returns

“I mean, that’s 100 Mile and what makes us so incredible is that fact we still acknowledge hardship, as well as prosperity.”

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at Whimsey Gifts, LifeCycle Financial and from any 100 Mile Lions member. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 and the auction takes place an hour later. The door prize is $200 in chamber bucks.

All proceeds from the major fundraising event go back into the community.

“I think that’s part of our success rate – that we give right back to the community,” said Clemont. “Like I always tease and tell them – ‘I’m going to take your money now but I’m just actually going to be giving it back to you.’”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Just Posted

Annual Famous 100 Mile House Lions Dinner and Auction set Nov. 2.

‘I think that’s part of our success rate - that we give right back to the community’

Huncity Mountain Club complete new trails

‘I marked those trails with tape over five years ago’

100 Mile House Wranglers increase scoring but penalty minutes burns them against Nelson Leafs

‘They scored on their chances and there wasn’t a ton they earned.’

How do you feel about a potential ethylene plant in Prince George?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Most Read