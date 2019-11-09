Doerte and Felix Pavlik enjoying their first time as a vendor at the Annual Lac la Hache Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar on Nov. 3. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Annual Craft Fair and Bazaar gets Lac la Hache into Christmas spirit

‘The weekend went really well’

Lac la Hache has already gotten into the Christmas spirit with their annual Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar on Nov. 2 and 3.

“The weekend went really well. We were really busy yesterday, it was quieter today but it was good. I walked around to the different vendors and everybody has quite positive feedback considering how our economy is because it can be hard for crafters when the economy is rough. Everybody did really quite well, considering.” said Ruth Goertz, the fill-in organizer of the event on Sunday.

In total, there were 24 vendors. Goertz said she wasn’t sure how many customers filed into the Lac la Hache Community Hall for the event.

RELATED: Lac la Hache Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar great

“We had some new vendors this year,” said Goertz. “Just getting themselves out there, so it’s been a new experience for them, which has been good because it’s a learning curve for them but they’ve done fine.”

One of those new vendors is Doerte Pavlik of Pavlik’s Exquisite Meat.

“It was my first time, really good. I had lots of fun,” she said, adding that it was because of the people and she likes to talk.

She also said that customers loved her products.

Pavlik said she will be back next year and would like to go to more fairs in general.

Barbara Lewington has been attending the fair as a vendor since 2005, and called the fair excellent.

“It’s always good here. They do some excellent advertising and it’s the same time every year.”

Lewington makes kids’ clothing.

Goertz said it was also a fun event and she had 11 volunteers help her.

“Everything went quite smoothly. It was my first time. I was very pleased, everybody cooperated and everybody was super helpful for me because I’ve never done anything like this before.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 Mile House Lions Club dinner raises over $15,000

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers grind out overtime win against Grand Forks Border Bruins

Wranglers won 5-4

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

100 Mile RCMP respond to a series of vehicle-related theft incidents

RCMP received approximately 12 complaints within an eight hour period on Nov. 8

100 Mile Fire department says no to razors in November for men’s health

‘The department is always looking to support a cause’

New ventilator for 100 Mile House hospital

TB Vets donated $32,000 for the equipment

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Northern B.C. man faces multiple charges after hatchet attack, robbery in Victoria

Victoria, Saanich police team up to arrest wanted Fort Nelson man

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Telkwa’s Ken and Susan Salter win $20 million Lotto prize

The couple plans to stay in the village

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Most Read