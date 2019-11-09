Annual Craft Fair and Bazaar gets Lac la Hache into Christmas spirit

Doerte and Felix Pavlik enjoying their first time as a vendor at the Annual Lac la Hache Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar on Nov. 3. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Lac la Hache has already gotten into the Christmas spirit with their annual Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar on Nov. 2 and 3.

“The weekend went really well. We were really busy yesterday, it was quieter today but it was good. I walked around to the different vendors and everybody has quite positive feedback considering how our economy is because it can be hard for crafters when the economy is rough. Everybody did really quite well, considering.” said Ruth Goertz, the fill-in organizer of the event on Sunday.

In total, there were 24 vendors. Goertz said she wasn’t sure how many customers filed into the Lac la Hache Community Hall for the event.

RELATED: Lac la Hache Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar great

“We had some new vendors this year,” said Goertz. “Just getting themselves out there, so it’s been a new experience for them, which has been good because it’s a learning curve for them but they’ve done fine.”

One of those new vendors is Doerte Pavlik of Pavlik’s Exquisite Meat.

“It was my first time, really good. I had lots of fun,” she said, adding that it was because of the people and she likes to talk.

She also said that customers loved her products.

Pavlik said she will be back next year and would like to go to more fairs in general.

Barbara Lewington has been attending the fair as a vendor since 2005, and called the fair excellent.

“It’s always good here. They do some excellent advertising and it’s the same time every year.”

Lewington makes kids’ clothing.

Goertz said it was also a fun event and she had 11 volunteers help her.

“Everything went quite smoothly. It was my first time. I was very pleased, everybody cooperated and everybody was super helpful for me because I’ve never done anything like this before.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.