Annual Coats for All campaign ready to kick off

With winter in the wings, Coats for All volunteers are gearing up for another season of donations.

From Nov. 1-30, volunteers from St. Timothy’s Anglican Church and United Church 100 Mile House, will begin accepting donations of winter coats and other warm clothing.

New and used coats can be dropped off at 100 Mile Laundromat for cleaning before being picked up by volunteers and distributed to Loaves and Fishes, the 100 Mile Food Bank, the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, the Canim Lake Band and the Canoe Creek Band. The coats will available to people in need from Nov. 5-Nov. 30.

“We usually give out about 400 coats, jackets and snowsuits a year, so there’s a definite need in our community for this program,” Coats for All chairperson Annie McKave said.

“The response every year is incredible from the number of coats we get to the quality. We even get some people donating brand new items, especially for children, which is just so generous.”

Those who can’t get to one of the distribution sites, can also pick up a coat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Free Store in the basement of St. Timothy’s, at the corner of Blackstock and Horse Lake roads.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

