Annie McKave, the co-ordinator for Coats for All, shows off some of the many jackets that were donated last year for those in need. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Annual Coats for All campaign ready to kick off

Donations of warm winter clothes accepted throughout November

With winter in the wings, Coats for All volunteers are gearing up for another season of donations.

From Nov. 1-30, volunteers from St. Timothy’s Anglican Church and United Church 100 Mile House, will begin accepting donations of winter coats and other warm clothing.

New and used coats can be dropped off at 100 Mile Laundromat for cleaning before being picked up by volunteers and distributed to Loaves and Fishes, the 100 Mile Food Bank, the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, the Canim Lake Band and the Canoe Creek Band. The coats will available to people in need from Nov. 5-Nov. 30.

“We usually give out about 400 coats, jackets and snowsuits a year, so there’s a definite need in our community for this program,” Coats for All chairperson Annie McKave said.

“The response every year is incredible from the number of coats we get to the quality. We even get some people donating brand new items, especially for children, which is just so generous.”

Those who can’t get to one of the distribution sites, can also pick up a coat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Free Store in the basement of St. Timothy’s, at the corner of Blackstock and Horse Lake roads.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Food Bank considers purchasing building

Just Posted

A Williams Lake man and his dog are recovering after his truck hit a soft shoulder on the Soda Creek Road and he rolled down the embankment 100 feet. (Photo submitted)
‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’: Williams Lake man, dog survive harrowing crash down cliff

Annie McKave, the co-ordinator for Coats for All, shows off some of the many jackets that were donated last year for those in need. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Annual Coats for All campaign ready to kick off

Amber Summerhayes, the 100 Mile Food Bank Society’s grant coordinator, sorts through some fresh produce at the food bank. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Food Bank considers purchasing building

Unionized workers at Gibraltar Mine began taking a strike vote Thursday, Oct. 28. (Taseko Mines photo)
Gibraltar Mine workers take strike vote after tentative deal rejected