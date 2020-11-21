Paul Foth is the coordinator of this year’s 100 Mile House Christmas Bird Count. While he lives in Creston, he and his family plan to move to 100 Mile House in the new year. (Photo submitted) Paul Foth is the coordinator of this year’s 100 Mile House Christmas Bird Count. While he lives in Creston, he and his family plan to move to 100 Mile House in the new year. (Photo submitted) Paul Foth is the coordinator of this year’s 100 Mile House Christmas Bird Count. While he lives in Creston, he and his family plan to move to 100 Mile House in the new year. (Photo submitted)

Paul Foth is the coordinator of this year’s 100 Mile House Christmas Bird Count. While he lives in Creston, he and his family plan to move to 100 Mile House in the new year. (Photo submitted) Paul Foth is the coordinator of this year’s 100 Mile House Christmas Bird Count. While he lives in Creston, he and his family plan to move to 100 Mile House in the new year. (Photo submitted) Paul Foth is the coordinator of this year’s 100 Mile House Christmas Bird Count. While he lives in Creston, he and his family plan to move to 100 Mile House in the new year. (Photo submitted)

Annual Christmas bird count returning

100 Mile House’s annual Christmas Bird Count is set to return this year.

100 Mile House’s annual Christmas Bird Count is set to return this year.

Avid birder Paul Foth, who currently lives in Creston but plans to move to 100 Mile in the new year, has stepped up as the area’s new bird count coordinator. He plans to bring back the count this year on Thursday, Dec 17, from sunrise to sunset. Although there would typically be a get-together to tally numbers afterwards, that won’t happen this year due to COVID-19.

“Someone needed to do it and I love the 100 Mile House area,” Foth said, noting he enjoys birdwatching up here and does so whenever he gets the chance. “It’s one of my favourite places to bird. I’m always coming up there for Christmas, so I thought it was a good combination.”

Foth, who has been doing Christmas bird counts since 2015, said the count will happen in a circle 24 kilometres around 100 Mile House, with different teams assigned to different parts of the circle.

READ MORE: Bird Count tally is in

The birders will then do their best to get an accurate count of bird populations while having fun, Foth said. He said going out in small groups and trying to count as many birds as possible in a designated area makes his December birding even more exciting.

His favourite part is finding the birds themselves, as the area is home to some beautiful winter birds. These include the common redpolls, pine grosbeaks, great grey owls, bohemian waxwings and occasionally a surprise rare species of bird not usually seen in the area.

Based on old count data, Foth said there’s an average of 25 species usually observed this time of year including permanent residents like black-capped mountain chickadees and gray jays while, depending on weather and luck, birders may find finches, red crossbills and white crossbills, ravens and crows.

Depending on standing water, they may even see ducks and kingfishers.

“100 Mile has great bird habitat, it’s a bit more sparse in winter but it’s really beautiful and, the birds are a big highlight of winters up there,” said Foth. “The count is a valuable way to track the bird population and get to know the different corners of the Cariboo. My wife grew up there and I didn’t but I’m showing her different places around 100 Mile now because birding has taken me to all these different pockets.”

While he’s done plenty of birding in the past, this is the first time Foth has taken on the role of coordinator for the count in the 100 Mile area.

Beyond finding and counting the birds themselves, Foth said he’s most looking forward to connecting with his fellow birders in the community. So far he has four people signed up to help, but he always welcomes more and hopes to get as many people as possible involved in the count, or at least enough to cover five different zones.

“The Christmas Bird Count has been going on since the 19th century, this would be the 121st year. Having a Christmas Bird Count gives some stable data on wintering bird populations,” Foth explained.

“Between Christmas Bird Counts and breeding bird surveys in the summer, people are able to track major bird population movements, increases and declines.”

Those who wish to do small counts on their bird feeders or close to home are welcome to do so as well as long as they reach out to him and coordinate their efforts.

To sign up birders can give him a call via 604-799-2215 or email him at paulrfoth@gmail.com.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A black-capped chickadee. (Paul Foth photo) A black-capped chickadee. (Paul Foth photo)

A black-capped chickadee. (Paul Foth photo) A black-capped chickadee. (Paul Foth photo)

A rough-legged hawk captured in flight. (Paul Foth photo) A rough-legged hawk captured in flight. (Paul Foth photo) A rough-legged hawk captured in flight. (Paul Foth photo)

A rough-legged hawk captured in flight. (Paul Foth photo) A rough-legged hawk captured in flight. (Paul Foth photo) A rough-legged hawk captured in flight. (Paul Foth photo)

Previous story
Generous support for gift boxes

Just Posted

Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

Vendors offered range of crafty items

Cameron Tyler, otherwise known as ninjamuffin99, worked together with friends from Newgrounds to design Friday Night Funkin a fun cartoon rhythm game. The demo is available now. (Photo submitted)
South Cariboo game designer reaps success

Cameron Tyler is aiming to break into the video game market with Friday Night Funkin.

Donex remains open after employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.
Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Temporary pharmacy crew coming in after employees tests positive for COVID-19

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists show off their wares at Christmas Bazaar

Parkside Gallery will hold its 12th annual Christmas Bazaar from now until January 2, 2021.

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)
KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

The league will cease playing regular season games until Dec. 8 at the earliest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Most Read