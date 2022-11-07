An impressive display

Two bucks fight in the 108 Mile Ranch last week as the rut begins in the South Cariboo. (Chris Nickless photos) Male deer fighting in 100 Mile House, captured by Chris Nickless A pair of bucks lock horns in the 108 Mile Ranch. (Chris Nickless photos)

Deer are getting more active this time of year as they enter rutting season, including displays like this, caught by 108 Mile Ranch photographer Chris Nickless.

It’s not an unusual sight, according to Nickless, who said they have a resident population of about 13 deer visiting throughout the year.

The rut occurs from late October to December. During this time, along with showing more interest in female deer, males also exhibit increased aggression toward other males, often challenging or fighting them.

With deer more active, with the rut causing animals to move quickly with little regard for their surroundings, rutting time also poses an increased risk for deer-vehicle collisions.

A release from Transportation and Infrastructure warns drivers to pay extra attention, especially when driving at dusk, dawn and night hours when these animals are most active.

“If you see one deer, watch for others, as these animals seldom travel alone,” reads the release.

