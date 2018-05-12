Amazing race with lions coming to town

The 100 Mile House Lions Club is bringing The Amazing Race to 100 Mile House.

“It’s gonna be an amazing day for the people, the teams,” says organizer Val Clemont. “It’s a fun-filled day.”

The event is being used as a fundraiser for the 100 Mile Lions Club.

“We wanna get 15 teams and there will be four people per team. For the team signup, it’s $120 so it’s $30 per person. We’re going to also supply breakfast and a light lunch.”

The event is set up so that pretty much everyone will be able to participate, according to Clemont, but there is a minimum age limit of 16.

“We want this to be a day that mums and dads and aunties and uncles can get away and just have a day for themselves.”

The event will take place on Saturday, June 9 and run from about 8 a.m. to late in the afternoon.

“Some of the challenges we have are fun. They are just fun. I mean the teams themselves are going to have a great giggle that’s for sure.”

What those challenges are, however, is top secret as there are prizes involved.

“We want to keep it as close to our breast as we can. It’s a huge amount of work. We can’t believe just how much work is going into this, preparing, props, all the different things that we’ve got,” she says. “As far as giving you any clues, I can’t.”

The event will start at the St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. Teams can be registered at Whimsey Gifts although registrations were nearly full last the Free Pree heard.

Teams will need a car with a driver, as well as a camera (on the phone is okay).

There’ll be some picture taking they want to do, she says, adding that there will be mascots for each team.

The whole event will take place in 100 Mile House.