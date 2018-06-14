AGMs and fishing derby coming up in Clinton

The Clinton and District Community Forest of BC Ltd. will host its AGM on Thursday, June 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting, and those seeking additional information are invited to contact Steve Law by phone at 250-706-9251 or by email at adventuresports@shaw.ca.

The Clinton and District Assisted Living Society will host its AGM on Tuesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. in the Village council chambers.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will host its next regular meeting on June 21 following a potluck lunch at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre. The Centre will also hold its Yard, Book, and Bake Sale on Sunday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seniors’ Centre itself, not far from the community Canada Day celebrations.

Father’s Day Fishing Derby

CADOSA will host its annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby on Sunday, June 17 at Kelly Lake from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free, family event that requires no fishing license. Simply bring your father, son—or why not bring the whole family?—as well as your fishing rod, tackle, and perhaps a boat for a wonderful Father’s Day outdoors on the lake.

Free community barbecue at the Legion

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #194 will host a free community barbecue on Friday, June 29 to celebrate Legion Week and the Legion’s first responders. The barbecue will start at 5 p.m. at the Legion, and kids’ karaoke will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with adults’ karaoke to follow. There will be burgers, hot dogs, salads, and beverages available at the event, and everyone is welcome!

David Stoddart School

Students at David Stoddart School are close to finishing up another successful year and heading into summer break. Until then, the DSS calendar is full of fun-filled events this June. The month starts off with swimming lessons in Cache Creek for many of the elementary students; then on Monday, June 18, Grades 7 to 9 get to visit the Educo Adventure School in 100 Mile House.

From June 18 to 20, Ms Quesnel’s Grade 4/5/6 class is off to Gavin Lake for a field trip, and on Friday, June 22 the entire school heads to Cache Creek to celebrate Aboriginal Day. On Saturday, June 23 the graduating class of 2018—five students this year—will hold their graduation ceremony at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27 is the Elementary Track Meet and on Thursday, June 28 students will have their last day of school for the year at DSS. Awards Day will also take place on the 28th, beginning at 1 p.m. at the school. And at last, summer! The first day back to school following the summer holidays will be Tuesday, September 4. Enjoy your break, students!

Welcome reception

The provincial Communities in Bloom judges will be in the Village of Clinton on July 16 and 17 to do their CiB evaluations. On Monday, July 16 a welcome reception will take place at the Memorial Hall, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be open to the community, and everyone is welcome to attend.

In particular, the Clinton CiB Committee would like to extend an invitation to all of the service groups and organizations in Clinton to have information tables at the reception. These tables can include informative displays and handouts, and can also serve as membership sign-up opportunities for your group.

The event will serve as a great opportunity for local organizations to showcase what they are all about and what they do for our community. For those who are not already volunteering with a local group, perhaps you can take this opportunity to learn more about the variety of organizations in our community, many of which combine fun events with fundraising opportunities for the Village.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the welcome reception if you would like to learn more about the organizations that exist within Clinton. If your group would like to sign up for a table at this event, please do so as soon as possible by contacting Christine Johnstone at 250-459-2789 or Susan Swan at 250-459-2325.

Food Bank update

In her June Clinton Lariat update, Jill Comeau reported that Clinton’s food bank is now helping twenty-seven adults and children in the Village. If you are interested in donating to the Clinton Food Bank, the organization is in the process of setting up multiple drop-off boxes throughout the community, at places such as local churches and businesses. Keep your eyes open for these boxes as they continue to pop up. In the meantime, donations can still be made at the food bank itself on the first and third Tuesday of each month, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Living Waters Fellowship Church, Highway 97, Clinton.

Donations can also be made at the Health and Wellness Centre or dropped off at Comeau’s home at 306 Foster Avenue via the covered donation box out front.

2018 Rodeo Parade: “Thank you” and results

The 2018 Clinton Parade committee wishes to thank all who entered beautiful floats into the parade this year. The committee had a total of 28 entries, and a few floats that chose not to register.

The committee wishes to thank all of their sponsors, who help to ensure the parade happens each and every year through their generous donations. A special thanks to Zelia Chevalier, the Clinton Seniors’ Association, West Fraser Mills, the Village of Clinton, Clinton Community Forest, and Integris Credit Union and Insurance (Clinton).

This year, the Best Bike, 4-Wheeler/Wagon, or Auto float went to Lyla Lougheed. Winner of the Most Original float was the Whispering Pines (Clinton) Indian Band. Best Costume was awarded to the Mill Girl Follies can-can troupe, and first place Commercial float went to Integris Credit Union. Best Out of Town float was awarded to the Golden Spike Can-Can Dancers, and the first place Equestrian float went to Christine Surakka. The best Non-profit float was the Clinton Health Care Auxiliary’s, and the Best in Theme (“After the Fire”) went to the float created by Clinton’s Home Hardware Building Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.