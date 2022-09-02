Agility rookies take a leap

Amy Jordan congratulates her dog Selkie after a successful agility run last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Amy Jordan congratulates her dog Selkie after a successful agility run last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sabine Witte and her border collie May competed in the Cariboo Agility Team’s 100 Mile House Dog Agility Trials last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sabine Witte and her border collie May competed in the Cariboo Agility Team’s 100 Mile House Dog Agility Trials last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Golden retriever Sunny strides across the dog walk at the direction of his owner Karen Brown during the Cariboo Agility Team’s Dog Agility Trials in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Golden retriever Sunny weaves his way through some obstacles at the Cariboo Agility Team’s Dog Agility Trials in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Manny the Papillon leaps across an obstacle while competing in the Cariboo Agility Team’s Dog Agility Trial last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sherri Penner watches as her dog Rex begins to descend a ramp during the Cariboo Agility Team’s 100 Mile House Dog Agility Trial. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Roxie, a stumpy tailed Australian Cattle Dog, races out of a tunnel during an agility trial in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Roxanne Ziefflie competes in the Cariboo Agility Team’1 100 Mile House Dog Agility Trial with her dog Zu Zu. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ryder the rough collie runs for the finish line during the Cariboo Agility Team’s agility trials in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ryder looks back at his owner Nina Maricle during 100 Mile House’s Dog Agility Trials on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Finlay McCallum came from Williams Lake to watch his mom Amy Jordan compete in her first ever dog agility trial in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bonnie Gilchrist and her Pomeranian Timmy competed for the first time at the 100 Mile Dog Agility Trial this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kai the border collie leaps over a jump in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jedi, a tiny papion, looks up at their owner while they wait to compete in the Cariboo Agility Team’s 100 Mile House Dog Agility Trials. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jedi the Paipon leaps through a hoop at the Cariboo Agility Team’s 100 Mile House Dog Agility Trials. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jedi the Paipon trots across the field while competing at the Cariboo Agility Team’s 100 Mile House Dog Agility Trials. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Koda, a red border collie, leaps through a hoop to start their agility trial in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Karen Williamson from Kamloops keeps pace with her dog Koda during the 100 Mile House Dog Agility Trials. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Koda, a red border collie, waves through a series of obstacles during their agility trial in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Amy Jordan and her dog Selkie’s first time competing in an agility trial was under a literal rain cloud.

Neither Jordan, 38, nor her companion let that dampen their enthusiasm as they competed in the Cariboo Agility Team’s annual agility trial in 100 Mile House. The Williams Lake veterinarian said she’s always wanted to try dog agility and decided to enrol in training when she bought Selkie two years ago.

“It was my goal this summer to try agility with her,” Jordan said. “I had a lot of help from trainers. Alycia Rogal in Williams Lake started our foundation then sent me on to Roxanne Ziefflie who does the agility in the 108 Mile Ranch. We’ve been practising all summer to get to this event.”

Ziefflie, who organized the event, said 34 people competed with 45 dogs of all ages and experience levels. A $50 cash prize was awarded to the stop starter dog each day, going to Jacquie Edgar and her cattle dog Roxy on Saturday and Sabine Witte and her border collie May on Sunday.

“Our trial went great. Everyone pitched in so it ran very smoothly and there were lots of qualifying runs,” Ziefflie said. “All competitors said they will be back next year.”

Training with Selkie was a lot of fun, Jordan said. Selkie is a “wonderfully forgiving dog” who took everything, be it a new trick or Jordan getting confused, in stride.

Even though the basic course may look simple, Jordan said it can be challenging to remember the exact pattern. She had to make sure her body language and commands were clear, otherwise, Selkie won’t know what to do. During their first run on Saturday, Jordan said they performed exactly how they trained.

“We had a lot of fun,” Jordan said. “When she first got onto the dog walk and her pace was controlled, I knew she was listening to me. Then it was up to me to make sure I did a good course for her.”

READ MORE: Has your life gone to the dogs?

100 Mile’s Bonnie Gilchrist joined Jordan in taking her first steps into the dog agility world this weekend. At 68, Gilchrist said she was the oldest rookie handler the event had. Despite that, she said she and her Pomeranian Timmy had a blast.

“We’d just taken a few beginner lessons, some basic stuff, (from Peter Reid, president of the 100 Mile House Dog Club). They had a little agility course there and it seemed like it’d be a lot of fun,” Gilchrist said.

Next to a few “brain mush ups” Gilchrist said they had a fun run together. The experience has made her want to return next year and do more runs with him. Next year, though, she said she’d like to avoid doing it in the pouring rain.

“It’s good exercise for both of us,” Gilchrist said. “Hopefully, we can both carry on and do it as long as we’re healthy. Most people my age have been doing it for years and I’m just starting.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House