Age-Friendly Society hosting stress and anxiety presentation in 100 Mile House

Psychologist Kristin Buhr will be teaching strategies to deal with stress and anxiety

The Age-Friendly Society is having an information session presentation with Kristin Buhr, a registered psychologist and the director of the North Shore Stress and Anxiety Clinic on April 24 at the Valley Room from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

“It is on strategies for coping with stress and anxiety and building resilience,” said Lea Smirfitt, the South Cariboo Age-Friendly executive director.

The presentation will be very similar to what Buhr provided to students and parents at some schools in the South Cariboo and to the community hall for the general public in March. However, it will be geared towards an age-friendly audience.

“But the message is universal so it is open to everybody,” said Smirfitt.

“These are skills for people of any age but particularly when you have changes in your life and many seniors are experiencing life-changing events and that’s stressful.

“Certainly, the wildfires situation made it awkward for folks. When you’re dealing with change at any age it’s difficult and so we’re just trying to bring this in as an age-friendly topic but … we have opened it up to all ages because it is such a universal topic.”

Smirfitt said the society was looking for a program to address the issues around stress and anxiety and Buhr’s name came up after her presentations at the schools, so Smirfitt grabbed the opportunity.

Buhr was originally asked to come to 100 Mile House by the Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School’s Parents Advisory Committee after a rise in student anxiety and other mental health incidences were observed by school staff. Buhr did three presentations at the high school and one at the community hall.

According to the executive director, there has been a lot of interest so those looking to attend should RVSP as soon as possible. To register contact the Age-Friendly Society at sc.agefriendly@gmail.com or call Smirfitt 250-791-6406.

Because the Festival of the Arts will be ongoing and Martin Exeter Hall’s close proximity to the Valley Room, it is asked that more abled people park further away so the more mobility-challenged people can get to their destination easier.

