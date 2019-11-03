Local physician Dr. Montgomery spoke to a large crowd at the Creekside Seniors Centre on Thursday, Oct. 24. in 100 Mile House, British Columbia. Each month, the Age-Friendly Society hosts an information session around topics seniors in the community want to hear about, this month, the educational event explored medical assistance in dying. Max Winkelman photo.

Age-Friendly presentation explores the medical assistance in dying services

‘Obviously, it was a topic that people wanted to hear’

Each month the Age-Friendly Society is host to an information session for seniors living in the South Cariboo with guest speakers focused on topics that are generally suggested by members and session attendees.

This month the discussion at the Creekside Senior Centre was medical assistance in dying. The society arranged for local physician Dr. Montgomery to come and speak in regards to the selected topic.

According to Mary Shennum, vice chair for the Age-Friendly Society, more than 120 people attended the educational event.

“We generally have between 75 to 100 people attend,” said Shennum. “We were really pleased to have a turnout like this, so obviously, it was a topic that people wanted to hear.”

Shennum said the information session explored the law regarding medical assistance in dying, who is eligible and how someone can access this service and what other alternatives are available.

In British Columbia, a patient must meet all of the criteria, in order to be eligible for this medical assistance. According to the government website, a person must:

– Be eligible for health services publicly funded by a government in Canada, such as being registered or eligible for B.C.’s Medical Services Plan.

– Be at least 18 years of age and capable of making decisions about their health.

– Has made a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying that, in particular, was not made as a result of external pressure.

– Has given informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying after being informed of the means that are available to relieve their suffering, including palliative care or have a grievous and irremediable medical condition, which means they have a serious and incurable illness, disease or disability.

– They are in an advanced state of decline that cannot be reversed.

– The illness, disease or disability or that state of decline causes them enduring physical or psychological suffering that is intolerable to them and cannot be relieved under conditions that they consider acceptable; and

– Their natural death has become reasonably foreseeable, taking into account all of their medical circumstances without a prognosis necessarily having been made as to the specific length of time they have remaining.

Shennum said the presentation was very organized and informative.

“It was clear and understandable how this works,” said Shennum. “It’s not assisted suicide and that is what people may equate it to and it is definitely not that. I think people walked away with knowledge about this subject.”

The next Age-Friendly Society information session will be held at the Creekside Seniors Centre on Nov. 28., beginning at 1:30 p.m. Shennum said the information session will revolve around the topic of making your home safe.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 Mile Wranglers assists 100 Mile House Food Bank as Christmas comes along

Just Posted

Age-Friendly presentation explores the medical assistance in dying services

‘Obviously, it was a topic that people wanted to hear’

Editorial: Planting 20 million trees

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Wranglers assists 100 Mile House Food Bank as Christmas comes along

Members of the local Junior B hockey club, 100 Mile House Wranglers,… Continue reading

100 Mile Wranglers get seventh win of the season

The Wranglers beat the Summerland Steam 4-2

Diamond ring raffle is back in 100 Mile

The raffle has run every year since 1993 except for 2018

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Stampeders look to control playoff destiny in battle against B.C. Lions

Stamps (11-6) need to beat the B.C. Lions (5-12) to cement position

Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed until further notice, remaining koi relocated to safety

Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Bob was struck by a car on Oct. 29. A memorial is planned for Nov. 16.

RCMP warns of AirBnb fraud after guest poses as owner in Okanagan

Police search for a male suspect after reported frauds in Kelowna

Most Read