The Age-Friendly Society of the South Cariboo organizes frequent activities and information sessions for local residents. The next information session will be held on Jan. 30 at the Creekside Seniors Centre from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (File photo)

Age-Friendly presentation aiming to make pain-management a little easier

‘Having more tools to be able to cope with that pain is very helpful for people of all ages’

The Age-Friendly Society is looking to address chronic pain during its upcoming event at the Creekside Seniors Centre on Jan. 30.

The guest speaker will be Janine Friesen, a community prevention worker with Interior Health. Friesen will be providing information regarding the self-management BC program. The free event will take place at the Creekside Seniors Centre and run from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Many of us experience pain,” said executive director Lea Smirfitt. “We thought this topic would be interesting to many.”

The program aims to help people learn the best practices when managing symptoms for adults who may be experiencing chronic conditions. Those conditions can range anywhere from arthritis to heart disease.

Friesen will explain how the program can be accessed, who is eligible and what people are saying about it.

“Having more tools to be able to cope with that pain is very helpful for people of all ages,” said Smirfitt. “It can be difficult getting that information out to folks because our community is so widespread. In addition to doing the presentations we have resource tables as well to share that information to the community.”

According to Smirfitt, the Age-Friendly Society has been working with Donex Pharmacy to include a display in the store featuring products to assist seniors during the Winter. This will be the first event of the new year for the society.

“People seem to like what we are doing,” said Smirfitt. “We have been connecting with people and gathering their input on what they would like to see.”

Smirfitt said the society has seen a growth spurt over the last year and is looking for volunteers.

“We need more resources as well, so we can offer even more variety in our program,” said Smirfitt. “We have connected well with the community and we plan to continue along the same path.”

Ralph Fossum, chair of the Age-Friendly Society, said an influx of younger seniors has been moving to the area.

“I think we have reached a point where we should start repeating some of the information that has been dispersed,” said Fossum. “The society is better known than it was when we started five years ago.”

The Age-Friendly Society hosts an information session for seniors living in the South Cariboo with guest speakers who focus on topics often suggested by members and session attendees.

“We want to connect people with resources,” said Smirtfitt.

