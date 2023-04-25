Administrative professionals make the world go round

The unseen work of individuals working behind the scenes makes the world go round. For that, Administrative Professionals’ Day is worth celebrating, taking place on the last Wednesday of each April. This year it falls on Wed. Apr. 26, 2023.

Not only do these individuals keep offices running smoothly, but they’re also the first to greet you with a smile, regardless of whether they’re about to be met with an unhappy customer.

The tasks of administrative professionals vary, and while they work hard at the typical duties you might expect – restocking office supplies, answering phones and emails, scheduling appointments – they’re also thrown a lot of curveballs and still get straight to it.

For Andria Frisby, the finance clerk at the District of 100 Mile House, this means designing flyers and signage for the community, organizing events like Music in the Park or the outdoor movies and bookkeeping-related duties.

Frisby started in her current role in July of 2022 and said the biggest challenge is adapting to the many different tasks she’s given while re-prioritizing workloads.

That being said, she loves the ever-changing atmosphere. “I really enjoy the versatility of my administrative role and all of the different tasks I am able to participate in. I also very much enjoy interacting with the public on a daily basis and being a part of a great team here at the District Office.”

The work of these selfless individuals often goes unnoticed, yet they constantly improve the lives of those around them.

Be sure to thank the administrative professionals in your life. Then, you can take it a step further by giving them a gift card to a place they frequently shop at or a random afternoon off (paid, of course). They absolutely deserve it.

To all the administrative professionals out there, thank you for all you do! None of us would be able to get half the work done that we do without you.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

kim.kimberlin@blackpress.ca

100 Mile House