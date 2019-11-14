About 50 skaters at Lac la Hache arena

Is anyone else affected by the time change this time? I know I sure am and definitely not getting enough rest, I just hate the run down/worn-out feeling and leaving myself open to catch a cold or flu.

Arena

One good thing though about the time change is that the arena had adjusted the time scheduled for public skating and attendance doubled in just one week with 50 skaters on the ice. This obviously was the right move to make and the only way it will change is if there happens to be a tournament going on and that action is happening this weekend with several ladies hockey teams competing.

Bev Fry reports that eight teens showed up for the first drop in hockey session on Thursday, Nov. 7 and once word gets around hopefully more will be attending.

Elementary school

The elementary school started their weekly skating program on Friday, Nov. 8, they walked to the arena and were later picked up by the bus at the end of the day. All students participating in the program will need skates, a helmet (mandatory) and gloves (there are spare skates available at the arena if needed). What a nice way to end the week as all students will be on their fall break from Nov. 12 to 15. Then, for more fun, all students are invited to join the Wranglers on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a street hockey game in the back parking lot of Save-On-Foods, the only requirement is to bring a hockey stick if you have one!

It is very nice to see that the school is able to provide hot breakfasts on Mondays and hot lunches on Thursdays. The school genuinely cares about the students and will be providing information about good nutrition and lunch box packing tips in monthly newsletters.

Timothy

Exciting news for the whole community! Mt Timothy Ski Hill will be opening on November 15. There is no snow yet but the lodge will be open for pass sales and the fully licensed restaurant will also be open.

Crib

Mark this date on your calendar – there is a crib tournament scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Pioneer Center. The registration fee is $15 and a spaghetti lunch will be included. This is a very favourite event, come on out and have some fun!

Christmas hamper

The Christmas Hamper Program is starting up again – I asked for our box to be delivered to the Community Hall in time for bingo on Wednesday. I am so pleased with our results from last year, everyone was so generous! At this time, I will insert the official notice from the folks in charge of the program – Do you know a family or individual that is going through a difficult time? For many years, individuals, community groups and local businesses have generously supported the Lac la Hache Christmas hamper program. The Lac la Hache Fire Department distributes the hampers prior to the holiday. If you wish to recommend a family for a hamper or make a cash donation, please call the department’s non-emergency line, 250-396-4112, no later than Friday, Dec. 6 and leave a message. The volunteers regret they cannot accept names after this date. Please place your non- perishable contributions in the brightly decorated boxes at any of the following locations: Race Trac Gas, Post Office, Elementary School, Community Hall, Pioneer Center, Hungry Bear and the Presbyterian Church. Final pickup from these locations will be the second weekend in December.

In closing I will say – rain rain go away, you are making my driveway all muddy and slippery and Spout Lake Road is covered in huge potholes again!