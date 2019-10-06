Food donated went to the 100 Mile Food Bank and Loaves and Fishes Outreach. File photo.

About 1,000 lbs of food collected

‘Some years are more successful than others based on how many volunteers we have’

A Thanksgiving food drive in 100 Mile House collected about 1,000 lbs of food.

“Things went very well. Typically, we get about 1,000 pounds with the food drive and again we got about 1,000 pounds,” says Neil VanderHorst, who organized it on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. “We’re very happy with those results.”

There were about 12 volunteers who came out to help.

“This year we invited different congregations to join us and St Timothy’s Anglican Church did provide some volunteers. We were very happy with their participation.”

VanderHorst says the congregation has been participating in the B.C. Thanksgiving food drive for about seven years.

“We try to make an effort at it annually and some years are more successful than others based on how many volunteers we have, which is often limited by the age demographics and health of the congregation at the time, which is why we wanted to invite other volunteer organizations, such as churches, to help bolster the ranks and make it a more successful event.”

VanderHorst says he was happy with improvements this year in terms of participation, but noted that there was still lots more room for improvement.

“If we had enough volunteers to do it we could probably do about three times better and the biggest challenge is having enough young legs involved to hand out the flyers.”

They went to 100 Mile House and 108 Mile Ranch but certainly didn’t hit every house there, he says.

If someone would like to participate and volunteer next year, they can contact VanderHorst at info@100milevisioncare.com.

About 1,000 lbs of food collected

'Some years are more successful than others based on how many volunteers we have'

