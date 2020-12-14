A realtor treat

Thanks to an outpouring of community generosity Royal LePage 100 Mile Realty’s annual Christmas Helper Event is on track to be a success. Dozens of toys, toiletries and non-perishable food have been donated over the last month and will be distributed to families in need this Christmas.
