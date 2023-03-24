A quilting workshop is being offered in 100 Mile House

Faith Andre, owner of Dancing Quilts in 100 Mile House stands in front of a quilt made by sewing leftover strips of fabric together. The shop will host a free workshop March 29 where experienced quilters and new to the craft participants will be shown how to make a Mile by Mile quilt for Quilts for Survivors. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A close up photo of one quilt square made of sewing together leftover strips of fabric. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Just a few of the strips donated for a quilt workshop March 30.(Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Residents of the South Cariboo are invited to learn how to make a Mile by Mile quilt while supporting Quilts for Survivors on March 29 in 100 Mile House.

Faith Andre, owner of Dancing Quilts, where the workshop will be held, and Lisa de Paoli of Cariboo Quilters are hosting the free event to promote quilting. The quilting workshop will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free lunch will be supplied.

“You just need to be able to sew a straight line and have a sewing machine,” said de Paoli. She added that anyone who does not quilt, but who is interested in learning, is welcome to join the group.

There will be sewing, cutting and ironing stations set up so she said there will be lots for everyone to do.

de Paoli said quilting is a very green craft as it uses up leftover fabric strips that are just taking up space around the house.

Longtime South Cariboo quilter Nancy Melville will be giving a demonstration on how to make this style of quilt.

As the quilts are being made for residential school survivors, each square will start with orange at the centre. Strips are attached from there, eventually making a 12-inch block. The blocks are then sewn into a quilt, with a binding edge attached on all four sides.

The 100 Mile House chapter of Quilts for Survivors has so far sent 50 quilts to Williams Lake, with others being delivered around the province.

Anyone interested is asked to register in advance by calling the shop at 250-395-4227.



