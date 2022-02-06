A ‘quilt is like a hug’: Guild donates to hospital

Joyce McGregor carefully uses a sewing machine to craft a quilt at last week’s community day at the Interlakes Community Hall. (Joyce McGregor photo) Leanne Kenzie lays out a design for a quilt. (Joyce McGregor photo) Jan Wellicome looks up working on a quilt at the Interlakes Community Hall. (Joyce McGregor photo) Joyce McGregor looks up from pinning a quilt design during the Log Cabin Quilters’ community day last week. (Joyce McGregor photo) Members of the Log Cabin Quilters work on quilts together at the Interlakes Community Hall. (Joyce McGregor photo) Linda Farthing and Marion Mickelsen work together on a quilt at Interlakes Community Hall. (Joyce McGregor photo)

When Paula Rosebloom lost her parents to cancer, she wanted to do something for other people suffering from the disease.

As a quilter, she turned to the Internet to see what other guilds had done to help cancer patients. When she found chemo blankets were high on the list, she reached out to her friends at the Log Cabin Quilters.

“Making quilts was something I could do and with the other members, it’s turned out to be quite a feat,” Roseboom, 58, said.

That was in 2014. Since then, the quilters, who meet at the Interlakes Community Hall, have created and donated 297 quilts for local chemo patients. Each quilt comes in a canvas bag, along with a book, calendar, pen and handknit socks and hats. Roseboom said she drops off the kits at the 100 Mile District General Hospital, and said over the years she said they have received several letters of thank you from patients.

“It’s wonderful. It’s as fulfilling for us as the people receiving them,” said Lynda Farthing, 74, who is president of the guild. “It’s a close-knit group so we all just pitch in and do our thing, it’s very noisy.”

The group meets the first and third Wednesday of each month to make the donations quilts, with everyone pitching in, Farthing said.

Even before they started making quilts for chemo patients, Farthing said they were no strangers to supporting those in need. The group has long made special tiny pre-natal quilts for the Royal Inland Hospital, which are hung over the bassinets of incubators.

They also make and store quilts for victims of house fires, donating a quilt every year to the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department. A quilt is like a hug, Farthing said, and she feels receiving one, whatever the circumstance, is a good thing.

Thanks to their community work, Farthing said the community hall no longer charges them rent to use the facilities. Material for the quilts, meanwhile, is donated or bought with the help of a $1,500 grant they receive each year from the Cariboo Regional District.

The group is always looking for new members and recently saw an influx of people wanting to join. Farthing noted when she joined the guild a little over nine years ago, she had little quilting experience.

“I had sewn all my life but I had never quilted. I went in cold turkey and just did it,” Farthing said. “I did have one quilt I’d tried to do at home when I had this wonderful idea I could do a king-sized quilt all by hand. I hauled it up there and they helped me and I got it finished. It was wonderful. Those ladies were so accepting and I have a large circle of friends now.”

Quilting is an art form, Farthing said, and over the years her fellow quilters taught her the ins and outs of the trade, including the accurate use of sewing machines, which is vital. Quilts fit together like a giant puzzle and if your quarter-inch seam allowance isn’t accurate, none of the pieces will fit together.

She added the group will do the same for any new quilters, whatever their age or experience. The only requirement is that they are vaccinated and willing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols in the hall.

“We’d always love to have new people, the more the merrier,” Farthing said. “There’s a $30 membership fee but for our community days – on the first and third Wednesday of every month – you don’t have to be a member.”



