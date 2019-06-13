A local guide to Father’s Day events around the South Cariboo

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 16 this year and a variety of events are lined up for families to enjoy in the South Cariboo.

100 Mile House

In town, the 100 Mile Cruzers will be at Fischer Place to host their 7th Annual Vintage Car Meet.

Past Cruzers president Jim Williscroft says the event provides an opportunity for residents of Fischer Place to “relive their memories” by touring some of the vehicles they may have owned or driven in during their youth.

The Cruzers will be at Fischer Place on Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. An array of vintage vehicles will be parked outside and Cruzers members will help residents around the area to check out the cars. Locals are advised to stop by the public health entrance if they’d like to check out the event for themselves, which is open to the public. The Cruzers expect about 30 different cars to be on display for Father’s Day at Fischer Place, which is located at 555 Cedar Avenue.

Lone Butte

The Lone Butte Community Hall will be a place for families on Father’s Day when they host a pig roast dinner, indoor and outdoor games, a photo booth, crafts, a petting zoo, and more. Attendees are advised to bring their own cameras for the photo booth, and admission to the day’s events is by donation.

Activities get started at 4 p.m. at the Lone Butte Community Hall on June 16, so be sure to bring your dad, step-dad, grandpa, uncle, or brother to attend the event. The pig roast dinner will cost $12 per person and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, and a Caesar or tossed salad. Burgers will be available for $7.50, hot dogs for $4.50, and cold drinks, coffee, tea, pop, and water will also be available for purchase.

Lac la Hache

The 19th annual Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby will take place on June 15 and 16 this year at Kokanee Bay Resort and requires no fishing license to participate, just proof of B.C. residency. The two-day event is a popular annual function that sees many families attend for a chance at a number of cash prizes. On Saturday and Sunday, the derby gets started at 8 a.m. and the winner’s presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday.

On Father’s Day, participants get a chance to take home a winning cash prize for Largest Fish, Second Largest Fish, Largest Rainbow, or Largest Whitefish. The top prize winner will take home $500, but there are also $300 and $100 cash prizes up for grabs. Organizer Rose Stenberg says there will also be a variety of bonus draws and hidden weight and time prizes awarded throughout the event.

She added that the derby always provides an opportunity for connection and “a good fun time for families to get together.”

A Silent Auction and concession will also be featured, with hotdogs and hamburgers available on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every ticket holder who attends the Fishing Derby is eligible to win a prize, but must be present during the prize draw. Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $5 for children aged twelve and under. Tickets are available at Kokanee Bay Resort, Donex, the Hungry Bear, and Lac la Hache Food Mart.

The Fishing Derby is hosted by the Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby Society, which donates the proceeds from this event to local non-profits every year. In the past, the society has donated to the Lac la Hache Fire Department, the 100 Mile House Hospice, the local Crimestoppers, and the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts.

Clinton

The Clinton and District Outdoor Sportsmen Association (CADOSA) will host its annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby on Sunday, June 16 at Kelly Lake. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is fun for the whole family. No fishing license is required as the event is held in conjunction with Family Fishing Weekend.

There will be a concession with hot dogs and hamburgers available, but free coffee will be provided. The fishing derby includes plenty of prizes and is typically a well-attended community function that sees many locals bring their fishing gear, boats, and families to the lake for a great day of outdoor activity.

