70 Mile VFD busy with collisions

A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred Oct. 24 at midnight on Highway 97 approximatel six km south of 70 Mile. The 70 Mile VFD was called out to assist Clinton fire rescue to handle a burning semi that was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck. The pickup driver was killed but the semi driver and the passenger in the pickup escaped injury. The semi was delivering groceries to 70 Mile, 100 Mile and 108 Mile stores.

The 70 Mile fire department fought the fire for five hours while the highway was closed in both directions and the RCMP completed their investigation. The firefighters were called out several more times over the weekend to put out flare-ups. Eventually, a piece of equipment spread the burning food and the fire was extinguished.

VFD news

The hail and freezing rain caused several incidents north of 70 Mile. One was a rollover that resulted in minor injuries but could have been much worse. With the coming of winter weather, the fire chief reminds all drivers to slow down and avoid accidents. Drive safely and stay alive.

Craft sale

The annual Christmas craft sale will be held Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 70 Mile Community Hall. If you would like to rent a table for $10, please call Miriam at 250 456-7531.

Community Hall news

The AGM was held Oct. 27 and the election of officers was held. The president is Ken Huber, Vice president Ron Wiebe, treasurer Miriam Livingston, secretary Kathy Wiebe, and directors Joy Gammie and Ken Grant.

Bookmobile

The TNRD bookmobile will be here on Nov. 23. It will be at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.