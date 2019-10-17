70 Mile residents can vote at the community hall

Vic Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

The federal election day is Oct. 21. Seventy Mile residents will vote at the 70 Mile Community Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Take the voting card you received in the mail with you along with picture identification.

If you did not receive a card, take additional proof of residence with you.

Carriage driving

The last carriage driving competition was held on Sept. 21 and 22. There were 14 entries and the winners were Eric Stoudt from Chase and Marion Roman from Green Lake. Thanks to all who attended and those that volunteered their time.

Craft sale

The 70 Mile Community Hall will hold a craft sale on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you want to rent a table for $10, call Miriam at 250-456-7531.

VFD news

The fire department will hold an open house at the fire hall on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to check out the latest improvements to the building.

The fire department hosted a first aid course and eight of those who attended received their certificates.

SMAC news

The new wheelchair ramp has been constructed but the finishing touches will be done in spring.

Charge your car

Electric cars driving through town can drop into the charging centre in the post office parking lot.

Previous story
B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection
Next story
Deka Lake food drive coming up

Just Posted

Lockdown drill conducted at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

Drill took approximately 25 minutes

Young woman from Cariboo Chilcotin victim of highway fatality near Cache Creek

Police said the 23-year-old driver crossed the centre line on Highway 1 near Juniper Beach

Prohibited driver hit police vehicle south of 100 Mile

Suspect charged with numerous offences and released from custody after initial investigation

Federal Election 2019: QA with Communist Party candidate Peter Kerek

Kerek talks about value-added products and democracy

Federal Election 2019: QA with Animal Party candidate Kira Cheeseborough

Cheeseborough talks supporting workers, deforesting and more

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Talk to your kids about vaping, B.C.’s top doctor says

B.C. health officials have discovered the first vaping-related illness in the province

Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations court battle against RioTinto Alcan to start next week

Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations are taking Rio Tinto Alcan to court over their functioning of the Kenney Dam that affects the Nechako River

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest at climate rally with Greta Thunberg

United We Roll organizer says similar protest planned for Swedish teen’s event in Edmonton

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

British family deported after ‘accidental’ U.S. border crossing

U.S. officials deny it was mistake, release video of vehicle crossing into Washington from Langley

Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The pickup truck was seen leaving the roadway before bursting into flames

‘Sky didn’t fall:’ Police, lawyers still adjusting after pot legalization

Statistics Canada says 541 people were charged under the federal Cannabis Act between Oct. 17, 2018 and the end of the year

Fewer people prescribed opioids in B.C., but other provinces lack data: doctors

Patients who began taking opioids were prescribed smaller doses for shorter duration

Most Read