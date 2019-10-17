70 Mile residents can vote at the community hall

The federal election day is Oct. 21. Seventy Mile residents will vote at the 70 Mile Community Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Take the voting card you received in the mail with you along with picture identification.

If you did not receive a card, take additional proof of residence with you.

Carriage driving

The last carriage driving competition was held on Sept. 21 and 22. There were 14 entries and the winners were Eric Stoudt from Chase and Marion Roman from Green Lake. Thanks to all who attended and those that volunteered their time.

Craft sale

The 70 Mile Community Hall will hold a craft sale on Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you want to rent a table for $10, call Miriam at 250-456-7531.

VFD news

The fire department will hold an open house at the fire hall on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to check out the latest improvements to the building.

The fire department hosted a first aid course and eight of those who attended received their certificates.

SMAC news

The new wheelchair ramp has been constructed but the finishing touches will be done in spring.

Charge your car

Electric cars driving through town can drop into the charging centre in the post office parking lot.