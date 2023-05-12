70 Mile House grass fire burned into Crown land

A residential grass burn in 70 Mile jumped on to a neighbouring property and into Crown land. The fire was intense enough to cause some dead poplar trees to burn to the top of the trees and candle. (Jeff Warner photo)

The local fire department responded to a fire at a 70 Mile House residence where a grass fire jumped into Crown land on April 30.

70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department (70MHVFD) Fire Chief Jeff Warner said they got the call-out at 1:40 p.m. and responded with five firefighters, a pumper and a tender. Three other firefighters were at the fire site within five minutes.

Warner said he asked the three firefighters to go back to the fire hall and bring the crew truck and the Structural Protection Unit trailer to the site.

“We got to the residence just after the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crew, which was heading to the wildfire near Pressy Lake, before they saw the plume of smoke while they were getting a sandwich at the 70 Mile Store.”

Warner said the BCWS crew was just getting out of their truck when the 70MHVFD firefighters arrived at the resident’s home.

He added that one of the BCWS crew members got out of the truck, grabbed a leaf blower and ran into the wildland to blow the flames back on the burnt area. Warner noted the BCWS crew went to the house next door because the grass fire was spreading into its backyard.

He added there was a travel trailer and a car on fire in the backyard of the property they were called out to.

“I got my guys set up and we sprayed foam on the travel trailer and the car as soon as we got there.”

Warner said the local firefighters looked after the trailer and the car fires, while the BCWS crew looked after the runaway grass fire that was “about 300 feet into the Crown land directly behind the residence [that was determined to be where the grass fire started].”

He added the grass fire jumped into the backyard of the neighbouring property.

The fire chief said the fire moved north very quickly because it was being pushed by the wind. “The flames were on average three to four feet high, which had some trees candling.”

Meanwhile, a helicopter with a bucket was pulled away from the wildfire near Pressy Lake, and dropped water on the burning wildland.

The fire chief said several dead poplar trees between the property lines and the Crown land caught on fire.

Warner said it took about 30 minutes to get the vehicle fires under control, and then he asked the BCWS crew boss if he wanted the local firefighters to drop the bladder so BCWS crew could fight the quickly growing grass fire.

The crew boss was happy because they didn’t have a bladder on their truck, Warner added. “We assisted them with our bladder and we filled the bladder for them for about eight hours.”

Warner said a BCWS contract crew returned to the site to ensure the fire was out and there weren’t any hot spots.

He noted that people need to be more educated about when and how to safely light fires.

Grass burning safety

A BC Wildfire Service wildfire technician said that before residents burn the grass in their yards, they need to make sure there aren’t any fire bans in their community.

If residents want to burn more than .2 hectares of grass, they need to get a registration number, which they can apply for by calling the Fire Administration hotline at 1-888-797-1717.

If residents are going to burn less than .2 hectares of grass, they don’t need to get a registration number.

Do’s and Don’ts

Residents should not light a grass fire if it is windy.

The technician said they shouldn’t leave the burn site before they make sure the grass fire is completely out.

For small grass fires, the technician said residents are encouraged not to start a fire before 6 or 7 p.m. He added this is when the wind tends to die down and the temperature starts going down, and the grass fire will more than likely burn itself out.

He noted residents should first soak a line with water on the boundary of where they want the grass to stop burning before they light the fire.

Residents should have a water hose and shovel at the site in case the fire starts to get away from them.

The technician said residents should make sure the grass fire is out and give the burnt area a thorough soaking before leaving the site.

Warning

If your grass fire jumps your property line and gets into your neighbour’s property, you could be fined, and/or held liable for any damage on their property.

If the fire jumps onto Crown land, the technician said the resident who started the fire could be liable for any timber loss or other valuables lost on Crown land, and the resident may have to pay for the property damage and the cost of firefighting.

