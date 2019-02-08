70 Mile drop-in centre opens up

Vic Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

The 70 Mile Community Hall invites residents to drop in and chat with others over coffee.

The hall will be open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Soup will be available on Tuesdays. The drop in will run until April 1 or later if the demand is there.

SMAC news

A general meeting will be held Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at the centre. At this meeting, the date of the AGM will be set.

VFD news

The practice for Feb. 5 was cancelled because of the meeting being held the same evening.

The next practice will be held Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. New volunteers are invited.

Bookmobile

The TNRD bookmobile will be here on Feb. 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the South Green Lake fire hall and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 70 Mile General Store.

