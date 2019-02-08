70 Mile drop-in centre opens up

The 70 Mile Community Hall invites residents to drop in and chat with others over coffee.

The hall will be open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Soup will be available on Tuesdays. The drop in will run until April 1 or later if the demand is there.

SMAC news

A general meeting will be held Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. at the centre. At this meeting, the date of the AGM will be set.

VFD news

The practice for Feb. 5 was cancelled because of the meeting being held the same evening.

The next practice will be held Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive. New volunteers are invited.

Bookmobile

The TNRD bookmobile will be here on Feb. 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the South Green Lake fire hall and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 70 Mile General Store.