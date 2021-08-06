63rd Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale: Canim Valley 4-H Club

Canim Valley 4-H Club

The Canim Valley 4-H Club has been running for 35 years now. This year the club has six market steers, seven market sheep, three swine, two photography, and five cloverbuds with a total of 20 members. Two of our members will be attending the BC Ag Expo in Barriere at the end of September in Sheep Carcass and Beef Carcass classes.

This year has been a trying year dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and regulations. Our members did what they needed to raise their projects or take the required pictures within the guidelines. Although we were not able to meet as a group, we communicated through telephone, email and our Club Facebook page. In June we were finally able to meet as a club and then we moved to the fire season. Our community was put on Alert but again the members did what they needed to complete their projects. The club held our Achievement Day on July 24, which completed our requirements to attend the 63rd Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale in Williams Lake.

Thank you to our leaders, community and leadership who have continued to support our members throughout the tribulations of raising their project this year. Thank you to our Sponsor Canim Lake Band for giving us the financial support as with the guidelines we were limited in our fundraising activities this year.

In 2020 our members were not able to attend the Show and Sale as it was cancelled and only the sale happened. The members missed out on showing their animal and forming those relationships with other members in our district. This year we have received approval from B.C. 4-H and the province to go ahead with our Show and Sale with an in-person show. Our club will be moving up to Williams Lake Stock Yards on August 4, 2021 and will be there showing our animals. Sale will be on Monday August 9, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. We hope to see everyone up there to watch the show and support all of the 4-H members that are involved. If you would like to attend the sale virtually that option is once again available this year.

Michelle Archie “A” Leader

