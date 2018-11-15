47 Mile Sports Complex open for the season

The 47 Mile Sports Complex—Clinton’s ice-skating and hockey arena—opened on Wednesday, Nov. 14. To book ice time or purchase family recreation passes, contact the Village office at (250) 459-2261.

Anyone interested in booking private parties or other arena events can also inquire at the Village. A detailed schedule of events and activities is available online at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/.

PAC Auction this weekend

Artists, home-based businesses, and residents alike are invited to consider donating items to David Stoddart School’s upcoming PAC Auction. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Any donated items are greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at Integris Insurance or the school.

All profits from the PAC Dinner and Auction will benefit DSS students directly. Tickets are still available for purchase for $20 at Integris Insurance, Home Hardware, DSS, or the Junction Coffee House.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17, with appetizers and cocktails served. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the auction will follow, hosted by local auctioneer Russell Allison. No tickets are available at the door, but they are on sale until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, so get yours soon.

More Christmas events

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society will hold a Christmas Artisans Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Clinton’s Legion Hall basement. The event will feature art, crafts, baking, and more. Members can rent a table for free, but non-members must pay $10 for a spot.

The Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle will host a Christmas Banquet at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Saturday, Dec. 8 that will feature a silent auction and dinner. The auction begins at 4:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30. The Tabernacle will also hold a Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 6: 30 p.m.

Inaugural council meeting

The inaugural council meeting that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 7 in Clinton’s council chambers was short but sweet. Outgoing councillors and former mayor Jim Rivett noted some of the accomplishments they achieved together over the past seven years, and Rivett thanked staff for their hard work and effort.

A few highlights mentioned included the development of Clinton’s Community Forest as an additional revenue stream for the Village and the fact that property tax has only been raised by five per cent over the past seven years. Overall, Rivett called the time “a productive seven years” and said he was now “ready to pass the torch”.

In her outgoing speech, Diana Guerin thanked the citizens of Clinton for choosing her as a councillor. She also thanked Village staff and specifically acknowledged Dina Connon. Guerin said that despite all the challenges council faced, she never lost her love for Clinton. She congratulated the incoming council members.

Outgoing councillor Wayne Marchant gave thanks to local groups, specifically CADOSA, and raised some of the projects that didn’t get completed during his time on council. Notably, he mentioned the children’s waterpark idea, which was a favourite of former Mayor Rivett’s.

For himself, Marchant still has ideas. He advised the audience that he is currently working on a sidewalk plan with drawings that he will eventually submit to council. He said the village is now in “great hands” and reflected that it has been an honour to serve.

CAO and CFO Monika Schittek presented plaques of recognition to each outgoing council member to commemorate their service. Outgoing council members were also given a $100 “gift card” to distribute as a donation to the local service group or society of their choice.

RCMP Corporal Chris von Colditz was on site to swear in new mayor Susan Swan as she spoke her Oath of Office. Each incoming councillor did the same—incumbent David Park, and newcomers Christine Rivett, Sandi Burrage, and Kim McIlravey.

Swan was voted onto the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board, and the appointment of Deputy Mayor went to Park, with the intent of alternating this position among the other council members every year thereafter. The council portfolios are now available online at the Village website, and offer helpful insight into what each of the councillors and the mayor will be up to over the next four years.

The portfolios signify areas of focus for each of the council members and Mayor Swan. Also included on the upcoming agenda for council’s Nov. 14 meeting is the full list of accomplishments by the outgoing council members. The list spans their two terms (2011–14 and 2014–18).

David Stoddart School news

David Stoddart School has had a great fall so far, with educational field trips and fun Halloween events organized by the school’s Spirit Committee. Students participated in a costume parade, team activities, and also “trick or treated” around the school on Oct. 31. Costumes were judged by the local RCMP, Lynda Claire, and Jim and Lois Thompson.

A reminder that Monday, Nov. 19 is a non-instructional day, so there will be no school for DSS students. Report cards go home on Nov. 21, and Learning Conversations will take place on Thursday, Nov. 22. This is not an early dismissal day; instead, it is an afternoon for parents to join students in their learning at the school. All classrooms will be open from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and between 5 and 6 p.m. for students to showcase their work. Regular dismissal times will occur that day.

The school will host an Enchanted Forest Book Fair from Tuesday, Nov. 20 to Friday, Nov. 23. The Book Fair will be set up in the school library this year, and is a great place for Christmas or holiday shopping. Why not give the gift of reading?

The school has set a goal of raising $1,500 in sales at their Book Fair, with the hope of putting 50 per cent of those sales directly back into the library. They are inviting all residents to come check out the book fair, which will be open from 12 to 1 p.m. and between 3 and 4 p.m. daily, except on Nov. 22, when the fair will be open from 12 to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.



