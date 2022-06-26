40 YEARS AGO (1982): Cariboo Mall, opened in 100 Mile House in the summer of 1973, celebrated its ninth anniversary. The 65,580 sq.ft. shopping centre took almost a year to build, and was situated on 5.6 acres of land. Eleven tenets shared the Cariboo Mall, including a department store, supermarket, bank, dry cleaners, shoe store, ladies’ clothing shop, drug store, hardware store, bakery, jewelers, and government liquor store. Many of the tenants of the mall had been there since it had opened. There was parking for 297 cars in the mall’s lot.

30 YEARS AGO (1992): John and Karen Stott found being a foster parent a rewarding experience after fostering two-and-a-half-year-old Gunasekaran in India for six months. Stott, who managed the Northern Store in 100 Mile House, said they decided to become foster a child who lived in a developing country because they were thankful for the life they shared with their three young children and felt the need to take on their global responsibility. Stott chose the Foster Parent Plan of Canada because of its lack of political and religious affiliations.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mount Timothy purchased its first chair lift, which was expected to arrive by the fall. Mount Washington’s red triple chair lift was transported to the local ski hill before the winter. The Mount Timothy Ski Society intended to store the lift’s units at the hill until planning and location preparations were completed. The chair was expected to double the number of skiers the present T-bar had been able to transport per hour and enable the area to be further developed.

9 YEARS AGO (2013): 100 Mile Junior Secondary was set to close for good, but one part of it remained temporarily in use. The 100 Mile Junior gymnasium remained open for use by Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students as well as the community. As the PSO gym was under construction for the 2013-14 school year, students were taken to the junior secondary by bus. With grades 8-9 students attending PSO that fall, the SD27 board gained approval from the Ministry of Education to expand and renovate the PSO gym to accommodate sports, fitness and assemblies.