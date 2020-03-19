4-H March club report

The Highland 4-H club held their third meeting on March 2. They would like to thank their sponsors: RDF Ventures, Atkinsons, Funkes and the Carter family for sponsoring their concession at the Outhouse Races that were held at the Iron Horse Pub which was a great success. Good luck to all Highland 4-H Club Members on Speech Day, March 28.
