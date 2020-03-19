The Highland 4-H club at the Outhouse Races. (Submitted photo)

4-H March club report

The Highland 4-H club held their third meeting on March 2. They would like to thank their sponsors: RDF Ventures, Atkinsons, Funkes and the Carter family for sponsoring their concession at the Outhouse Races that were held at the Iron Horse Pub which was a great success. Good luck to all Highland 4-H Club Members on Speech Day, March 28.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

Just Posted

Lac la Hache Curling Club’s Funspiel saw good turnout

‘We thought it went very well’

All Save-On-Foods stores taking measures to respond to COVID-19

Effective March 19, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m will be for seniors, people with disabilities, most vulnerable

COVID-19 precautions in the South Cariboo

Local groups are taking measures to minimize risk

EDITORIAL: Mixed reactions in the South Cariboo to COVID-19

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House District to close all offices to public

The District of 100 Mile House has announced they will close offices… Continue reading

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation asks teachers to return to schools after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

B.C. First Nation chief closes border at Kingcome Inlet to keep out COVID-19

Chief Willie Moon says it’s his duty to protect the health of his community members

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Domestic violence shelters adapt as COVID-19 forces families home

Anyone in immediate danger — or afraid someone else is — should call 911

Why the feds aren’t closing the door on non-essential businesses

Some say a national message might still be more helpful, even if it leaves room for exception

QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

To mark the first day of spring, take this short 10-question quiz

Most Read