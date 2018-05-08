4-H club members Melissa Thomas and Amy Baechmann receiving horse training. Submitted photo.

4-H club members get horse training

Plant sale coming up on May 12

These past two months the club members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club who have taken on a horse as their project, have been busy conditioning their horses and bringing them back into work preparing themselves and their horses for the months ahead.

The Project leader, Melissa Thomas, has already organized many events and has planned out each month with a riding lesson and theory lesson. Thomas has also had Ron Burfoot, a local farrier and horseman, come out and teach the members about the hoof of a horse. Just this past weekend, she had Burfoot out again to teach the kids about horsemanship and give a lesson about groundwork.

Later in the year, Thomas also has a clinic planned with Debbie Hughes, a very well known and experienced horsewoman from Chilliwack, to help the group learn about handling their horses in new situations and de-spooking them.

Hughes will also introduce the members to Mountain Trail Riding, which she does clinics on quite often.

The 4-H members have come up with a few ideas for fundraisers to help cover the costs of the clinic, and this weekend, on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they will be having a plant sale. The sale is to be held at More Than WOOD ART GALLERY, 916 Alpine Avenue, right beside Andres Electronics.

There will be flower baskets, herbal planters, bug repellent planters, and strawberry plants! The members (and their horses) would love to see you there and want to thank everyone who supports them in advance. Come on out and support the kids and get in the mood for summer!

Previous story
Book sales/exchanges back at MSEC

Just Posted

4-H club members get horse training

Plant sale coming up on May 12

Book sales/exchanges back at MSEC

Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

Do you agree with the CRD resolution to restrict fireworks?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Scapegoating Jake Gardiner

A weekly sports column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Woman looking to start local Overeaters Anonymous group

‘Having a community group is very important’

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Most Read

  • Book sales/exchanges back at MSEC

    Diana Forster’s regular correspondence for the Interlakes area

  • 4-H club members get horse training

    Plant sale coming up on May 12