4-H club members get horse training

These past two months the club members of the Lone Butte 4-H Club who have taken on a horse as their project, have been busy conditioning their horses and bringing them back into work preparing themselves and their horses for the months ahead.

The Project leader, Melissa Thomas, has already organized many events and has planned out each month with a riding lesson and theory lesson. Thomas has also had Ron Burfoot, a local farrier and horseman, come out and teach the members about the hoof of a horse. Just this past weekend, she had Burfoot out again to teach the kids about horsemanship and give a lesson about groundwork.

Later in the year, Thomas also has a clinic planned with Debbie Hughes, a very well known and experienced horsewoman from Chilliwack, to help the group learn about handling their horses in new situations and de-spooking them.

Hughes will also introduce the members to Mountain Trail Riding, which she does clinics on quite often.

The 4-H members have come up with a few ideas for fundraisers to help cover the costs of the clinic, and this weekend, on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they will be having a plant sale. The sale is to be held at More Than WOOD ART GALLERY, 916 Alpine Avenue, right beside Andres Electronics.

There will be flower baskets, herbal planters, bug repellent planters, and strawberry plants! The members (and their horses) would love to see you there and want to thank everyone who supports them in advance. Come on out and support the kids and get in the mood for summer!