39 years ago, school staff and personnel celebrated addition to Bridge Lake School

39 YEARS AGO (1983): An assembly of school district personnel, school trustees, parents, staff and students gathered in the newly enlarged gym at Bridge Lake school for the official opening of the school addition. Edna Telford, school board district chairman for District 27, said in a speech that the school had come a long way in the last 30 years from what used to be a one-room school. Lorraine Faessler brought a display of photos of the various schools throughout the area from the early 1900s.

33 YEARS AGO (1989): Perfect weather, friendly monsters, eager youngsters, dedicated volunteers and 2,700 participants made for a successful third annual South Cariboo Children’s Festival at the 100 Mile Junior Secondary School grounds and gym Saturday. People travelled from as far as Vancouver, Prince George, Lillooet, Clearwater, Quesnel and Williams Lake to attend the festival themed “Magical Monsters – dinosaurs, dragons, and other disappearing acts!” The festival started with a parade in the morning and was followed by about 40 activities on the school grounds.

22 YEARS AGO (2000): A new consultation agreement between the Ministry of Environment, Lands and Parks and the Cariboo Tribal Council was expected to make communication between the two groups more open. The agreement applied to the traditional territories of the Canim Lake, Canoe Creek, Soda Creek and Williams Lake First Nations bands. It was intended to recognize that the tribal council and the ministry each have unique knowledge. Chiefs from the four bands and Herb Langin, the minstry’s regional director for the Cariboo Region signed the agreement.

12 YEARS AGO (2010): The son of a local family planned to run across Canada, marking the 30th anniversary of Terry Fox’s incredible marathon of Hope journey. German physiotherapist Marcel Meyer planned to run from St. John’s, Nfld. to Vancouver to raise funds for the Terry Fox Foundation. In April, Meyer ran 1,000 kilometers around the island of Sardinia, Italy, a feat he accomplished in 12 days, averaging 85 kilometers per day. The Italian run raised 4,000 euros for Bareka, an organization that supports the village of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The trip served as preparation for Meyer’s upcoming Canada trip.