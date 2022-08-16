31 years ago: Lynx shot in Sheridan Lake

60 YEARS AGO (1962): When Tom Lane of Forest Grove Road read that the 100 Mile RCMP were assisting the Canadian Audubon Society in making a survey of eagles, he hastened to report that he had seen several. Where? “In the Lac La Hache area.” How many? “A whole family of them. I didn’t get a count.” Were they bald eagles? “Not the ones I saw but some of them could be.” Maybe these were golden eagles? “No.” What kind then? “Cliff Eagles.” (Lane was referring to well-known game guide and lodge owner, Clifford Eagle and his family, who had settled in the district).

42 YEARS AGO (1980): Mahood Lake residents gave a resounding no to an industrial park development proposed near Wells Gray Park. About 90 people attended a public meeting called by the developers Art Friesen, of Streamline Sawmills, and his partner John Janzen, a Vancouver contractor. Mahood Lake Resort owner said the land is part of a natural causeway for wild game and that the industrial development would put a local trapper out of business. In a secret ballot at the end of the meeting, just 21 of the 81 ballots cast were in favor of the project.

31 YEARS AGO (1991): Conservation officers were trying to find the person who killed a lynx as it swam across Sheridan Lake. According to the local officer, residents heard “pop-like” shots on the east end of the lake on Aug. 8. They found a female lynx floating near shore with a single gunshot wound to her shoulder. Residents say the shots came from a nearby boat but by the time investigators arrived it had left the scene. “There isn’t even a hunting season on lynx here,” CO Darcy MacPhee said at the time. “We don’t have a very good lynx population in the area at all.”

17 YEARS AGO (2005): More than 70 signs were put up at rest stops along 13 B.C. highways to explain the devastation wrought by the mountain pine beetle. South Cariboo signs were at Big Bar rest stop north of Clinton and at the 108 Mile Heritage Site. By 2004, the beetles had infested seven million hectares of forest. Forest Minister Rich Coleman said decades of fire suppression had been a key factor in why the beetle was able to achieve such a foothold in B.C. forests. In trying to save the forests, Coleman said, the government made the situation worse.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House