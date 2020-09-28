25th annual Terry Fox Run draws packed crowd

5 YEARS AGO (2015):

Candidates were gearing up for the 2015 Federal Election in which Stephen Harper’s Conservatives were facing off against Thomas Mulcair’s NDP and upstart Liberal leader Justin Trudeau. Due to a lack of volunteers, the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce was unable to hold an all-candidates forum for 100 Mile House, so the Free Press stepped in. While unable to agree on a time they could all meet in 100 Mile, the candidates did acquiesce to answer questions submitted by the paper.

15 YEARS AGO (2005):

Adults, children, babies and even dogs packed the staging area for the 25th annual Terry Fox Run. The turnout was the biggest that organizer Janet Heine had seen in years, attracting 200 participants to walk, run or even bike the route. On Sept. 16 100 Mile House students held their own event where around 100 students participated, joining a million running that same day across Canada.Around $2,000 in pledges and donations were raised while $800 worth of merchandise was sold.

25 YEARS AGO (1995):

Tensions were rising at Gustafson Lake as RCMP officers squared off against a band of native militants occupying land owned by the James Cattle Company.Branded terrorists by the RCMP, around 15 to 20 First Nation occupiers were linked to a string of incidents with the RCMP including possession of prohibited firearms, altercations with forestry workers and shots fired at officers and James Cattle Co. Employees. The Cariboo Tribal Council condemned the radical actions of “outsiders” at Gustafson Lake.

40 YEARS AGO (1980):

British Columbia Premier Bill Bennett told a crowd in Williams Lake that now was “a time to trust one another” as Canada grappled with constitutional issues. Bennett advocated for a flexible constitution that would recognize a citizen’s right to retain “their individual and cultural heritage” and warned against becoming a “pale imitation” of the United States. He urged people to make their voices known to the federal government before it took actions that would create “divisions that cannot be healed.”

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air time at 100 Mile Flying Club
Next story
Farmers’ market harvests successful season

Just Posted

Farmers’ market harvests successful season

Community steps up, supports vendors

School demolition brings up memories

Darlene ‘Dar’ Hastings couldn’t wait to attend the new 100 Mile High when it opened in 1960.

Volunteering ‘best way to expand your bubble’

Val Severin serves the community as a way to give back

Old Timers Hockey league seeks players

The Old Timers Hockey Association is looking for players and increased community… Continue reading

Work begins on Clinton seniors’ living facility

Work has recently begun on a 20-bed seniors’ living facility in Clinton.

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

Most Read