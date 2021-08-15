24 years ago: Conservation Officer battles six-foot-high waves at Mahood Lake

24 YEARS AGO (1997): BC Conservation Officer Darcy MacPhee battled six-foot-high waves during a storm on Mahood Lake to keep his inflatable Polaris boat afloat. MacPhee and a colleague from Clearwater, Kevin Van Damme, had beached the boat on the lake’s east end to check angling areas when a storm hit. Together they spent an hour keeping the boat from swamping and getting it out on the lake to assist other boaters in distress. The storm waterlogged MacPhee’s $1,800 radio leading 100 Mile House RCMP to launch a search party after he failed to check-in.

18 YEARS AGO (2003): Evacuees from the McLure wildfire in Barriere received a visit from Lt.-Gov. Iona Campagnolo at the Emergency Reception Centre housed in the Lodge Conference and Retreat Centre. Accompanying her was Mayor Donna Barnett and 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Darrell Blades. During the visit, the centre buzzed with activity as evacuees came and went while volunteers unloaded trucks of donated items. Evacuees expressed relief to be in 100 Mile House rather than Kamloops due to the neighbourly atmosphere of the South Cariboo.

12 YEARS AGO (2009): New life was breathed into the Lac La Hache Music Festival, much to the community’s delight. Once a large annual event, it had petered off due to declining interest and was absent for the previous 15 years. Over 200 people came out to the lakeside town to enjoy music provided by local bands, South Cariboo Idols and other performers. Local musician Rob Fry, who helped organize the event, said he felt it went very well and planned to host it again next year. Fry added the day-long festival raised $2,200 that was put towards developing a community beach.

6 YEARS AGO (2015): Roger Hollander was honoured and excited to take on the mantle of 100 Mile Fire Rescue’s Fire Chief. Hollander had served as the deputy fire chief for the Lac La Hache Fire Department for nine years before joining 100 Mile’s department in April 2015. He said he looked forward to working with the men and women of the department as well as maintaining their high standard of training. Acknowledging he had big shoes to fill, Hollander thanked outgoing chief Darrell Blades for his years of service.

100 Mile House